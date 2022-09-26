Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech ask FDA to authorize omicron boosters for children
Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize their omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidates for school-aged children. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization for its updated booster targeting the omicron variant for children aged 5-11 years, while Moderna requested that the FDA...
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Moderna vs Pfizer: Is it OK to mix and match the updated COVID-19 booster shots?
A big question with the new COVID-19 vaccine: Can you mix brands? Here is what experts say
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
The 39-year-old patient told the BBC that he was preparing for the end of his life when he learned about the experimental cancer drug.
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
NPR
Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S.
The White House held a daylong summit today aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. The event comes at a time when about 1 in 10 households in the U.S. is food insecure and diet-related diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, are a top cause of death and disability now. NPR's Allison Aubrey was at the conference and joins us now. Hey, Allison.
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Mix And Match For The COVID Bivalent Booster Shot?
Both Moderna and Pfizer have new COVID shots available. Does it matter if you get a different shot than your last one? Experts weigh in.
New COVID-Like Virus in Russian Bats Shows Resistance to Vaccine Antibodies
A novel coronavirus found in Russian bats has scientists calling for an urgent effort in generalized vaccine development. Otherwise, they caution, another pandemic might be triggered by a deadly animal virus spilling over to humans. Similar to SARS-CoV-2, the new respiratory virus discovered among bats, known as Khosta-2, is covered in spike proteins that can infect human cells using the same entryways. Even more problematic is its apparent resistance to monoclonal antibodies and serum induced in recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine. In other words, this new respiratory virus cannot be neutralized by our current medicines. Not even antibodies developed from the omicron variant were effective...
Nature.com
Inactivated rabies-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine provides long-term immune response unaffected by vector immunity
The objective of this study is to further analyze recombinant rabies virus-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, CORAVAX, as an effective COVID-19 vaccine strategy. CORAVAX has proven immunogenic and protective against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models. Here, we have screened adjuvants for the highest quality antibody titers, negated the concern of pre-existing rabies-vector immunity, and established its potential as a long-term COVID-19 vaccine. We have tested toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonists, inflammasome activators, and alum adjuvants in CORAVAX and found TLR4-activating MPLA-AddaVax to have the greatest potential. We followed the humoral immune response to CORAVAX in mice with pre-existing rabies virus immunity and saw no significant differences compared to naive mice. We then followed the immune response to CORAVAX over several months and 1-year post-immunization. Mice maintained high antigen-specific serum antibody titers as well as long-lived antibody-secreting cells in the spleen and bone marrow. We believe this rabies-vector strategy combats the problem of waning immunity of other COVID-19 vaccines. These results together support CORAVAX's potential during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?
There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK
Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K. Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
New Study Confirms COVID Vaccines May Impact Your Period
Here's what you need to know.
NPR
The ER scanned her after a car accident. She was fine, but the bill was $17,000
After a car accident, Frankie Cook went to the ER to make sure she didn't have a concussion. She walked out of the hospital in the clear. Then came the bill. It's time now for our Medical Bill of the Month. And Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal is editor-in-chief of our partner Kaiser Health News and is with us to talk about urgent care, emergency care and how those two sites of treatment interact. Dr. Rosenthal, welcome back.
NPR
The Telegram app has a global doxing issue
The messaging and social media app Telegram has a major doxing problem. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Peter Guest, who reported on the global issue in Wired. The messaging and social media app Telegram was designed to give its users a level of security above regular texting. It's globally accessible, offers end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls, and it now claims over 700 million users. But an article in Wired says that the app has now become a breeding ground for major doxxing attacks all around the world. Peter Guest wrote that story and joins us now to explain. Welcome.
Comments / 0