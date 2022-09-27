California bill to punish doctors for COVID misinformation 'dangerous to patient care': Dr. Peter Mazolewski

Read full article on original website
This is what happens when the land becomes lawless: Dr Oz
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz shared the latest updates from his campaign against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."
Arizona judge denies Planned Parenthood plea to suspend ruling that halts all abortions
On Friday, a judge in Arizona decided to reject a plea from abortion rights groups to suspend an earlier ruling that banned abortions as they intend to formally appeal the decision.
Fetterman addresses stroke, targets Dr. Oz at Pittsburgh rally: 'Every now and then I might miss a word'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman used his stroke recovery to target his Republican opponent during a rally Saturday, joking that he has an excuse for his verbal mix-ups while mocking Dr. Mehmet Oz's viral mispronunciation of a grocery store chain. "As you know, I had a stroke," Fetterman told...
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arizona signature referendum attempt to thwart school choice fails to get signatures needed for ballot
An Arizona organization failed to gather enough signatures to freeze a school choice program from taking effect and putting it on the 2024 ballot.
VP Kamala Harris says hurricane recovery should take 'equity' into account
Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir Friday after she said the administration would take 'equity' into account when providing disaster relief to communities in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
California pushes a 'woke, cartoonishly progressive' political agenda: Kevin Kiley
California state Rep. Kevin Kiley explained the underlying causes behind his state's woke, progressive, leftist political agenda on "The Ingraham Angle."
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
MSNBC's Cross calls GOP anti-crime platform ‘bullhorn racist,’ says Dem policies haven't elevated murder rate
MSNBC's Tiffany Cross claimed the Republican focus on lowering crime rates is actually a fear-mongering tactic aimed at demonizing African American people.
GOP-led states sue Biden administration in response to student loan handout plan
Six GOP-led states are suing the Biden administration over its plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
Photos: Damage to Florida, Carolinas continues to be surveyed as Hurricane Ian marches on
Search and rescue teams have been deployed throughout the areas affected by Hurricane Ian as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Florida to survey the damage.
Obama judge slaps down Stacey Abrams' election lawsuit in state Biden labeled ‘Jim Crow 2.0’
A federal judge sided with the state of Georgia in a lawsuit filed by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams challenging the constitutionality of its election practices. "Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA," U.S. District Judge Steve Jones,...
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis says Hurricane Ian 'biggest disaster' in Florida history
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis discusses the impact of Hurricane Ian on the state of Florida as officials work to help the Sunshine State recover.
Department of Justice seeks expedited appeal of special master appointment from 11th Circuit
The DOJ is seeking an expedited appeal of the decision to appoint a special master to review documents taken by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago.
Border town sheriff advocates for 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy to rein in migrant surge
Maverick County, Texas, Sheriff Tom Schmerber said he prefers a zero-tolerance migration policy that enforces deportations on immigrants who crossed illegally.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dead at 74
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died suddenly at his home near Pittsburgh Saturday. Debra Todd, the new chief justice, called it a "tremendous loss."
Ian aftermath: DeSantis says report of 'hundreds' of deaths not confirmed, calls tropical storm 'historic'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the flooding from Tropical Storm Ian, formerly a hurricane, "basically a 500-year event," and the damage has been "historic."
