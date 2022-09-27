Evolving Global Risk Landscape is Outpacing Organizational Preparedness, AICPA & CIMA and NC State Poole College of Management Global Report Finds

Read full article on original website
Related
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIFA・
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Japan Is Inching Toward Cannabis Legalization, Companies Like This One Could Benefit
A Japanese health ministry panel recommended that marijuana-derived medicines be treated the same as pharmaceuticals, reported Bloomberg. The expert panel, convened on Thursday, recommended a revision of the country's policy on drugs to enable the import, manufacture and use of medicines derived from cannabis. Why It Matters. The committee said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Think Putin is a global threat? Then we need to talk about Xi Jinping | Simon Tisdall
The Chinese dictator is reversing the reforms of his predecessors
Train firm rolls out new leaf-busting technology to ease autumn delays
New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator.Northern, which runs nearly 2,000 daily services, is fitting a system to 16 passenger trains which tackles slippery rails by spraying water onto them.The Water-Trak technology will be used on trains operating between Leeds, Harrogate and York, as well as between Sheffield, Doncaster, Hull and Scarborough.Leaves cause major disruption every autumn when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels.This creates a smooth, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads, reducing trains’ grip.Speed restrictions are imposed in an attempt to...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Benzinga
DriveSavers Offers Up to $1,000,000 in Data Recovery Services to Victims of Hurricane Ian
DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, today announced it will provide $1,000 off per data recovery service to residents of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia who have lost critical data as a result of Hurricane Ian and resulting floods. The company is donating time, resources, and years of expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 in data recovery services. This offer includes all digital storage devices including external hard drives, Mac and Windows computers, multi-drive servers, iPhones, Androids, flash drives, and camera cards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
U.K.・
Benzinga
Government of Canada providing assistance to Atlantic Canada with recovery from Hurricane Fiona
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Hurricane Fiona has caused significant damage across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, and the Government of Canada is working with partners from all orders of government, and across federal departments and agencies, to support recovery and clean-up efforts. In recognition of the significant...
Why Norwegian Cruise Line And Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling Sharply During Friday's Session
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower in sympathy with Carnival Corp CCL, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened?. Carnival reported a third-quarter EPS loss of 65 cents, as well as an adjusted EPS loss...
Benzinga
ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCB DISCK for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros.") common stock WBD pursuant to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2022.
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
Xi Jinping Tells Japan PM He Attaches 'Great Importance' To Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Tension In Asia-Pacific
China reaffirms bilateral ties with Japan on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region. What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where both the leaders discussed building a strong relationship.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reminisces Dow's Largest Single-Day Fall In 2008: Wonders 'If This Could Be Worse'
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has expressed skepticism on the current global economic environment questioning whether it could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. What Happened: The investor, who made his fortune betting against the housing market in the years leading to 2008, shared a link to a...
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 29,330.93 while the NASDAQ rose 1.27% to 10,874.03. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 3,667.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by 1.5%...
Comments / 0