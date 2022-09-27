Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Daejin Advanced Materials to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Cumberland City￼
Cumberland City – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $10.2 million to establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Cumberland City, Tennessee. Located in a portion of...
ucbjournal.com
Post Offices Across TN Participate In “Mega Blitz” Job Fair
Tennessee – Post Offices across Tennessee will participate in an unprecedented one-day “Mega Blitz” Job Fair on October 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., to recruit new employees to join the USPS Tennessee delivery team. Potential applicants can stop by one of over 500 post...
ucbjournal.com
Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Anderson, Cumberland, Monroe Counties
Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste, including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more, to a designated drop-off location....
