Tennessee State

Post Offices Across TN Participate In “Mega Blitz” Job Fair

Tennessee – Post Offices across Tennessee will participate in an unprecedented one-day “Mega Blitz” Job Fair on October 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., to recruit new employees to join the USPS Tennessee delivery team. Potential applicants can stop by one of over 500 post...
Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Anderson, Cumberland, Monroe Counties

Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste, including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more, to a designated drop-off location....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

