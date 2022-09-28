ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.

After Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson returned to action in England's 3-3 draw in the UEFA Nations League against Germany on Monday, there appeared to be more positive injury news for Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson, pictured with Jude Bellingham, returned from injury with England on Monday.

The Reds manager has endured a torrid time with injuries since the start of pre-season and at one stage was missing 10 first-team players.

Injuries are not the sole reason for Liverpool's poor start to the season in the Premier League which has seen them take nine points from their opening six matches, but they cannot be ignored as a contributing factor.

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota returned just prior to the international break and with Henderson now also fit, the situation for Klopp appears to be easing.

RMC Sport (via Rousing The Kop ) are now reporting that central defender Ibrahima Konate has been given the green light by the medical team at Liverpool to return to the squad for Saturday's match at Anfield against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ibrahima Konate has been missing since before the start of the season through injury.

The France international has been missing with a knee injury since defeat in the pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

A return this weekend for the 23-year-old would represent another boost for Liverpool and see the options at the centre of Klopp's defence restored to full strength ahead of a busy nine-match fixture list in October.

