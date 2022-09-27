ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamahal Hill: UFC champ Jiri Prochazka a 'physical freak,' but I have more tools

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jamahal Hill likes how he matches up with UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Having knocked out his past three opponents, Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is on the cusp of title contention. “Sweet Dreams” has his eyes on Prochazka and thinks their styles make for an exciting matchup.

But everything Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) does well, Hill thinks he does better.

“From the first time I saw him, I knew he was a fun fight,” Hill said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “He’s a flow fighter. That’s what I am. He likes to cause chaos and then use his ability to flow with it. It’s a natural feel. He’s got good natural instinct.

“Jiri is like that, though – he flows. He causes chaos and then he flows through chaos and he lands big shots. He’s a physical freak. You can see his physical stature and things like that. I just think I do those things better, from what I see. My flow is stronger. My technique is sharper. I’m more dynamic. I have more tools.”

Hill notched his third straight bonus when he took out former title challenger Thiago Santos in their August headliner. With Prochazka projected to run things back with Glover Teixeira for his first title defense, Hill sees himself one win away from a title shot.

“I think I’m one ‘dub,’ one win ahead of me, as long as it’s somebody ahead of me,” Hill said. “I’m not going to fight somebody behind me, somebody that’s going to keep me in the same spot that I’m in, so I’m looking to fight somebody that’s ahead of me.”

Photos: Jamahal Hill through the years

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira at UFC 275: Best photos

