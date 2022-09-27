ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Natural Gas#K12#Highschool#Education#Pg E
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
mediafeed.org

Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?

The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
BERKELEY, CA
KCRA.com

Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln

A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
WINTERS, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons

The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
BERKELEY, CA
ABC10

Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
abc10.com

Here are some foods that are naturally high in Melatonin | Meg Unprocessed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Melatonin is our key sleep hormone. It is sold as a supplement in stores, but you can also get it from food. Here's three foods high in melatonin. Tart Cherry Juice showed in this study to raise melatonin levels and improve sleep in those who drank it compared to the placebo group. Tart cherries are also high in anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy