Read full article on original website
Related
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill police say avoid area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway at Sun Valley Mall
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening. The alert was sent just before 7 p.m. A stringer (freelance) photographer said the two stores have been evacuated. Police have not confirmed those details.
KCRA.com
Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
911 dispatchers in short supply in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln
A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
‘Other Places in the Country Didn’t Do This’: How One California Town Survived Covid Better Than the Rest
What would the pandemic have been like if testing had been more available? The college town of Davis, Calif., offers some clues.
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
arizonasuntimes.com
UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons
The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
Going to the California Capital Airshow? Here is what you need to know before attending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow will be at the Mather Airport this weekend featuring numerous kinds of aircrafts. Mather Boulevard between North Mather Boulevard and Douglas Road will be closed during the event along with Airpark Drive between Femoyer Street and Cap Rock Way, and westbound North Mather Boulevard between Mather Boulevard […]
Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
KCRA.com
Polar Express train ride tickets go on sale for public on Wednesday. Here's what else to know
If you're thinking of riding the Polar Express in Old Sacramento, tickets for the public go on sale on Wednesday. Anyone who's tried getting tickets knows this holiday-themed train ride can sell out quickly. Pre-sale tickets have been available for members since earlier this month. Wednesday's ticket sales start at...
abc10.com
Here are some foods that are naturally high in Melatonin | Meg Unprocessed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Melatonin is our key sleep hormone. It is sold as a supplement in stores, but you can also get it from food. Here's three foods high in melatonin. Tart Cherry Juice showed in this study to raise melatonin levels and improve sleep in those who drank it compared to the placebo group. Tart cherries are also high in anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation.
Comments / 0