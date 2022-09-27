If Your Brakes Need Fixing Or Your Engine Needs Checking, Reeves Complete Auto Center Can Help

Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Remembers Las Vegas Shooting Tragedy Five Years Later
Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Included among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 2017 were at least 12 current or former residents of Santa Clarita. At least 11 Santa Clarita victims were wounded either directly by gunfire or by flying shrapnel, and one man, John Phippen, was killed.
Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans
A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
Real Estate & Other Stuff –Zillow Gone Wild And Real Estate Lawsuits – September 30, 2022
Real Estate & Other Stuff –Zillow Gone Wild And Real Estate Lawsuits – September 30, 2022. Today on Real Estate & Other Stuff, Phil and Taylor return to the studio to discuss a variety of topics including ‘Zillow Gone Wild’, agent social media posts that have gone sideways, and so much more.
Santa Clarita Valley Chamber Of Commerce Opens Nominations For ‘Salute To Patriots’ Event In November
The SCV Chamber encourages residents to submit “Salute to Patriots” nominations to honor those that have served the country and the Santa Clarita Business community. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber Of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its annual “Salute To Patriots” event in an effort to recognize Veterans who have served the United States and made an impact on the SCV business community, according to a statement from Peter Warda, a member of the SCV Chamber.
Mike Garcia Announces Co-Sponsorship Of The Water For California Act
Representative Mike Garcia has joined members of the California congressional delegation in co-sponsoring the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to improve water management and accessibility throughout the state. “I’m proud to join with fellow members of the California congressional delegation to deliver improved access...
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
COC EMT Program Celebrates 50 Years Of Service
College of the Canyons celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program Thursday, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting,...
Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!
After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
Sulphur Springs Union School District To Celebrate 150 Years Of Educating Students
From kitchen-counter lectures in 1872 to modernized classroom learning in 2022, Sulphur Springs Union School District is celebrating 150 years of educating students next month. The Sulphur Springs anniversary event is bringing together current families and alumni next month to honor the foundations of the school district that continues to...
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs
A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022
Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes special guest Amy Valdivia is a Certified Mortgage Advisor with American Financial Network. As a specialist in divorce among other areas, Amy can help to asses in mortgages and when to buy and sell homes during that process.
Assault Suspect Arrested After Puncturing Holes In Semi-Truck With Forklift
An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly punctured several holes into an unwanted semi-truck parked on his property last month with the use of a forklift. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to the 30500 block of The Old Road in Castaic regarding a call for service after a suspect allegedly damaged a truck with a forklift, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
West Ranch Remains Perfect Narrowly Avoiding Upset At Hands Of Hart
West Ranch improves to (7-0) despite scare from Hart in 20-14 victory Friday night. Entering Friday night’s Foothill League showdown, West Ranch had everything going its way. After multiple blowout victories to begin their season, the team perhaps reached its high point last week with a 43-6 win over defending champion Saugus. With a matchup against Hart who entered the evening on a two-game losing streak and (1-4) record, few observers would have expected this game to come down to the final play. But that’s precisely how it went.
What Is The Biggest Lottery Prize In 2022 In Illinois?
In 2022 Illinois made headlines when it was reported that a person from this state won $1,280 million in Mega Millions, the most important lottery in the United States, by matching all five lottery numbers plus the Mega Ball. These were the winning numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The probability of winning the jackpot was one in 302.5 million.
The Vikings Run On The Grizzlies To Get The Win
The Valencia Vikings hold off the Golden Valley Grizzlies in a 42-14 victory. The Vikings started off strong, scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter from running back Daniel Hernandez who got a 3-yard carry into the end zone, making the score 7-0. Valencia wide receiver Ralph Testa would score...
