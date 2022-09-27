James Earl Jones announced that he is retiring from lending his epic voice behind Darth Vader's mask. Even though that was awesome James Earl Jones is not known for Sesame Street. He is best known for his roles in Coming to America, Lion King and of course, Star Wars. Jones has been the voice of one Darth Vader since 1977. Vader could arguably be one of the greatest movie villains of all time. Would he be as great without that voice.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO