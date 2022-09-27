ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
TRAVEL
State
Massachusetts State
98.1 The Hawk

New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions

If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Beer In Western New York Is…

It’s officially fall in Western New York, and there’s just something about relaxing by the campfire, watching the leaves change, with a bottle of beer in your hand. Everyone has their preference when it comes to their favorite drink, and while a lot of us opt for beer, we may not agree with the best beer in America, according to a recent YouGov research study.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.1 The Hawk

Hudson Valley Celeb Retires from Voicing Darth Vader

James Earl Jones announced that he is retiring from lending his epic voice behind Darth Vader's mask. Even though that was awesome James Earl Jones is not known for Sesame Street. He is best known for his roles in Coming to America, Lion King and of course, Star Wars. Jones has been the voice of one Darth Vader since 1977. Vader could arguably be one of the greatest movie villains of all time. Would he be as great without that voice.
CELEBRITIES
98.1 The Hawk

Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest

A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
TRAFFIC
98.1 The Hawk

New York Families Hold Rallies to End Prison Package Ban

According to a report by New York Amsterdam News, families from across New York held concurrent rallies this week calling for an end to the prison package ban put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The ban was put in place earlier this year in an...
ADVOCACY
98.1 The Hawk

As Hunting Season Approaches, New York Hunters Look for Clarification on New Gun Laws

Hunting season for firearms owners in New York starts on Sunday, October 23, and as the date approaches, hunters are seeking clarification on the state's new gun laws. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new rules for hunting and there continues to be some confusion among hunters over the laws as well as fear that not completely understanding said laws could lead to arrest and felony conviction.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Frost Advisory for Twin Tiers for Friday Morning

Almost the entire State of New York as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning overnight September 29 into early September 30. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, September 30 for all of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need

This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

