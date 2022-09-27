Read full article on original website
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
Western New York Commuters Have “Crappy” Afternoon on Thursday
According to a report by Julia Soluri of WKBW, afternoon commuters on the New York State Thruway in Western New York had a crappy drive home after a liquid manure truck overturned. According to the report, a tractor trailer crashed on the New York State Thruway between the Depew and...
New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions
If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
Here’s How Many Deer 12 and 13 Year Olds Shot Last Year In New York
The archery season is about to begin across New York State and the weather looks perfect in the Western New York area. The scouting has been done and the practice has been put in and now it is time to get in the tree stand!. But here in New York...
The Best Beer In Western New York Is…
It’s officially fall in Western New York, and there’s just something about relaxing by the campfire, watching the leaves change, with a bottle of beer in your hand. Everyone has their preference when it comes to their favorite drink, and while a lot of us opt for beer, we may not agree with the best beer in America, according to a recent YouGov research study.
Hudson Valley Celeb Retires from Voicing Darth Vader
James Earl Jones announced that he is retiring from lending his epic voice behind Darth Vader's mask. Even though that was awesome James Earl Jones is not known for Sesame Street. He is best known for his roles in Coming to America, Lion King and of course, Star Wars. Jones has been the voice of one Darth Vader since 1977. Vader could arguably be one of the greatest movie villains of all time. Would he be as great without that voice.
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Canada Is Lifting Travel Restrictions and Upstate New Yorkers Are Ecstatic
It has been a long two years for Upstate New Yorkers who have friends, family, and property in Canada as many have not been able to cross the border due to COVID travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government. With Upstate New York's close proximity to Canada, many have been...
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
Upstate NYS Trooper To Compete In Ironman World Championship
The Binghamton area is a great place to participate in many yearly 5K races. Every event that is held in the area is well attended. It's great to run in these races and even more significant to cross that finish line. And speaking of races, one of the premier triathlons...
New York Families Hold Rallies to End Prison Package Ban
According to a report by New York Amsterdam News, families from across New York held concurrent rallies this week calling for an end to the prison package ban put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The ban was put in place earlier this year in an...
New York Gets Applications for 6X the Number of Available Pot Shop Licenses
As the deadline has passed for requesting licenses to legally sell recreational marijuana in New York State, regulators say more than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied. New York plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past marijuana-related convictions...
As Hunting Season Approaches, New York Hunters Look for Clarification on New Gun Laws
Hunting season for firearms owners in New York starts on Sunday, October 23, and as the date approaches, hunters are seeking clarification on the state's new gun laws. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new rules for hunting and there continues to be some confusion among hunters over the laws as well as fear that not completely understanding said laws could lead to arrest and felony conviction.
Frost Advisory for Twin Tiers for Friday Morning
Almost the entire State of New York as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning overnight September 29 into early September 30. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, September 30 for all of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need
This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
New York Health Commissioner Visits B.U. Johnson City Health Campus
The New York State Health Commissioner is making a stop in Johnson City to tour some new health education facilities. Binghamton University says it was scheduled to be hosting Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett at 2:15 p.m. September 27 for a tour of the Health Sciences Campus on Corliss Avenue. The...
