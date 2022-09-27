Read full article on original website
Community Briefs - September 30, 2022
There is no Chamber Coffee this Friday morning. If your business or organization is interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at 620-356-4700. The Grant County Chamber invites you to Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1st in downtown Ulysses. There will be food, fun and entertainment all day long. Safety...
UHS Announces Fall Homecoming Candidates
Homecoming will take place this Friday, September 30th in Ulysses. The day’s activities include a parade past all the schools, the crowning of the king and queen and the football game between Ulysses and Hays. The Ulysses News will publish a special homecoming insert in our October 6th issue with all the results and pictures. The king and queen candidates were asked to fill out a questionnaire and here are their answers.
September 14th Council Meeting
The Ulysses City Council held their meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Those present at the meeting were Mayor Tim McCauley; Council Members: Ken Warner, Sam Guy, John Duran, Caleb Woods, Terry Maas, and Mark Diaz; City Clerk Sarah Britton, City Administrator Alan Olson, and City Attorney Lynn Koehn. The...
Police catch SW Kan. suspect inside health food store after crash
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after chase and violent car crash. Just after 10:30 Friday, police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of 700 E. Kansas Avenue in Garden City where a vehicle struck a streetlight, according to a media release.
