Homecoming will take place this Friday, September 30th in Ulysses. The day’s activities include a parade past all the schools, the crowning of the king and queen and the football game between Ulysses and Hays. The Ulysses News will publish a special homecoming insert in our October 6th issue with all the results and pictures. The king and queen candidates were asked to fill out a questionnaire and here are their answers.

ULYSSES, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO