Real Estate

appraisalbuzz.com

Cost of Homeownership Growing 'Prohibitively High'

While home price gains have slowed nationwide, actions by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation continue to make mortgage financing more expensive, according to the latest S&P Dow Jones Indices. The post Cost of Homeownership Growing ‘Prohibitively High’ appeared first on theMReport.com.
BUSINESS
appraisalbuzz.com

Housing Affordability Continues Rapid Annual Decline

First American Financial Corporation, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today released the July 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Markets Considered Overvalued Increasing as Mortgage Rates Rise

REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Market Study: Towns With the Most $1 Million-Plus Homes

Home prices may seem as if they’re declining in some parts of the country, but they’ve also dramatically risen over the past two and a half years since the onset of the pandemic. Resulting from this rapid growth, homes valued at $1 million or more have become more common throughout much of the U.S. LendingTree …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Small Towns Flaunt Million-Dollar Properties

REAL ESTATE
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now

The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country.  Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
JOBS
Black Enterprise

This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies

Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
SOCIETY
The Hill

7 in 10 workers surveyed say inflation is outpacing their pay

A growing number of Americans say the cost of living is climbing faster than their salary and wage growth amid rising inflation and recession fears, according to a new survey. A Bank of America-sponsored survey conducted in July and released Tuesday found that 71 percent of American employees say the cost of living is outpacing growth in their pay, up from 58 percent in February.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

New Report Shows 53% Of Black Women In Restaurant Industry Do Not Earn Enough Tips To Make Their State Minimum Wage

To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
RESTAURANTS
appraisalbuzz.com

Most Areas Report Declining Contract Activity

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), which measures housing contract activity, again fell in August, the third month in a row and the ninth time it has fallen this year. In addition, three out of the four major regions in the country also reported declining numbers, as one region, the West, again posted a minor gain. …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Snapshot: How GSE Programs Have Helped Homeowners Since 2008

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced that its 2022 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report found that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) successfully diverted 96,945 homeowners from foreclosure during the second quarter, raising the number of homeowners it has helped since they entered into conservatorship in 2008 to 6.59 million. Of these …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Pending Home Sales Numbers Continue Recent Slide

REAL ESTATE

