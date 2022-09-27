Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO