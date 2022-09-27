Read full article on original website
Cost of Homeownership Growing ‘Prohibitively High’
While home price gains have slowed nationwide, actions by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation continue to make mortgage financing more expensive, according to the latest S&P Dow Jones Indices. The post Cost of Homeownership Growing ‘Prohibitively High’ appeared first on theMReport.com.
Housing Affordability Continues Rapid Annual Decline
First American Financial Corporation, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today released the July 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income …
Markets Considered Overvalued Increasing as Mortgage Rates Rise
Market Study: Towns With the Most $1 Million-Plus Homes
Home prices may seem as if they’re declining in some parts of the country, but they’ve also dramatically risen over the past two and a half years since the onset of the pandemic. Resulting from this rapid growth, homes valued at $1 million or more have become more common throughout much of the U.S. LendingTree …
Small Towns Flaunt Million-Dollar Properties
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
White-collar workers fared much better than blue-collar employees during the coronavirus recession. Several signs suggest the opposite will be true in a Fed-induced 2023 downturn. Several blue-collar sectors are set to be protected from layoffs, while white-collar workers are at risk. The economic pain in the next downturn will be...
States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now
The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country. Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
Railroad strike deal shows ‘sign’ that labor movement has ‘enormous amount of power’: FreightWaves CEO
After the Biden administration brokered a labor deal between railroad freight companies and their labor unions, one supply chain logistics expert is warning the agreement could still cause a "worrisome" economic outcome. "The more worrisome impact is some of the less profitable parts of the economy, particularly trucking and other...
Your boss thinks you just don’t work as hard at home, major Microsoft survey finds
You might think you’re working harder than ever from home—but it’s unlikely your boss agrees with you, according to a major Microsoft survey. You might think you’re working harder than ever from home—but it’s unlikely your boss agrees with you. That’s what Microsoft deduced...
7 in 10 workers surveyed say inflation is outpacing their pay
A growing number of Americans say the cost of living is climbing faster than their salary and wage growth amid rising inflation and recession fears, according to a new survey. A Bank of America-sponsored survey conducted in July and released Tuesday found that 71 percent of American employees say the cost of living is outpacing growth in their pay, up from 58 percent in February.
New Report Shows 53% Of Black Women In Restaurant Industry Do Not Earn Enough Tips To Make Their State Minimum Wage
To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
Most Areas Report Declining Contract Activity
The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), which measures housing contract activity, again fell in August, the third month in a row and the ninth time it has fallen this year. In addition, three out of the four major regions in the country also reported declining numbers, as one region, the West, again posted a minor gain. …
Snapshot: How GSE Programs Have Helped Homeowners Since 2008
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced that its 2022 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report found that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) successfully diverted 96,945 homeowners from foreclosure during the second quarter, raising the number of homeowners it has helped since they entered into conservatorship in 2008 to 6.59 million. Of these …
Pending Home Sales Numbers Continue Recent Slide
The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), which measures housing contract activity, again fell in August, the third month in a row and the ninth time it has fallen this year. In addition, three out of the four major regions in the country also reported declining numbers, as one region, the West, again posted a minor gain. …
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
