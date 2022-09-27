ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Benzinga

DoorDash Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?

DoorDash Inc DASH shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. The company announced that it will launch a credit card in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM and Mastercard Inc MA. DoorDash and Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., announced plans to launch the first-ever DoorDash credit...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motley Fool

Macy's Launches Online Marketplace for Third-Party Sellers

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
Sourcing Journal

Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B

A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service

Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
pymnts

UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users

Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Home Depot

Amazon and Home Depot shares have dropped in the double digits this year. Both companies face the challenges of today’s difficult economic environment. And both players represent solid long-term investments. But only one makes a better buy today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
