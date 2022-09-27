Read full article on original website
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
The Most Affordable City to Own A Home
Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Rent Prices Could Finally Be Cooling -- But Not in These Cities
After over a year of skyrocketing prices, recent data suggests that rent costs could finally be dropping.
The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale
Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
White-collar workers fared much better than blue-collar employees during the coronavirus recession. Several signs suggest the opposite will be true in a Fed-induced 2023 downturn. Several blue-collar sectors are set to be protected from layoffs, while white-collar workers are at risk. The economic pain in the next downturn will be...
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
Cities With the Largest Millennial Renter Wage Gap
The country’s median rent has grown by an inflation-adjusted 25% since 2014, while the median hourly employee earnings increased by only 6% over the same span. And for the millennial generation, currently aged 26 to 41, this gap between rents and wages can be especially difficult: 27.2% of millennials in the U.S. are renters, a larger proportion than any other generation. But in some parts of the country, rental units remain relatively affordable. Researchers calculated the percentage difference between the median wage for millennial renters and the median wage necessary to afford a one-bedroom rental without spending more than 30% of wages on rent. Metros and states were then ranked accordingly.
Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,100 a Month
A monthly budget of $2,100 will not get you far in the United States -- especially on the notoriously pricey West Coast. But there are still a handful of enclaves where you can get by on that kind of...
Homebuyers are backing out of deals at record-high rates in these 10 U.S. cities
Amid rising mortgage costs, the number of homebuyers backing out of contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months — especially in cities that were real estate hotspots through 2021, new data finds. In August, roughly 15.2% of home purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through, after...
U.S. rents surge, leaving behind generation of younger workers
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The cost of renting a home in the United States is surging and young workers have felt the sharpest pain, many of them taking on additional jobs or roommates to afford housing costs.
A Ray of Sunshine Emerges in Residential Rental Market
Renting hasn’t represented much of an escape from high home prices and soaring mortgage rates during the pandemic. Rents have soared right along with homeownership costs. But a bit of good news has emerged on the renting side. The median asking rent for zero- to two-bedroom properties dipped 0.6%,...
Homebuyers Are Backing Out of Purchases in This Area of the Country More Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.
Houses in this area saw some of the highest surges in home prices during the pandemic. Now, those same locations are seeing homebuyers back out in record numbers.
Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
Rent prices will keep going up in 2023—here's what to expect
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Despite some good news about U.S. rent prices falling in August, the long-term outlook still doesn't seem promising. Last month, median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell by $10 a month, the first drop in prices...
Housing Affordability Continues Rapid Annual Decline
First American Financial Corporation, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today released the July 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income …
Experts: Buyers Will Return to Power in 2023
A new Zillow survey of 107 housing market experts and economists found one common thread where all respondents agreed: sellers will relinquish the recent control they have had over the market and buyers will take the reins. According to Zillow’s latest Home Price Expectations Survey, the overall takeaway is that buyers will return to power …
