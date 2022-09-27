ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Affordable City to Own A Home

Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
TOLEDO, OH
Money

The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale

Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Herald News

Cities With the Largest Millennial Renter Wage Gap

The country’s median rent has grown by an inflation-adjusted 25% since 2014, while the median hourly employee earnings increased by only 6% over the same span. And for the millennial generation, currently aged 26 to 41, this gap between rents and wages can be especially difficult: 27.2% of millennials in the U.S. are renters, a larger proportion than any other generation. But in some parts of the country, rental units remain relatively affordable. Researchers calculated the percentage difference between the median wage for millennial renters and the median wage necessary to afford a one-bedroom rental without spending more than 30% of wages on rent. Metros and states were then ranked accordingly.
HOUSE RENT
TheStreet

A Ray of Sunshine Emerges in Residential Rental Market

Renting hasn’t represented much of an escape from high home prices and soaring mortgage rates during the pandemic. Rents have soared right along with homeownership costs. But a bit of good news has emerged on the renting side. The median asking rent for zero- to two-bedroom properties dipped 0.6%,...
HOUSE RENT
Business Insider

Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues

In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Rent prices will keep going up in 2023—here's what to expect

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Despite some good news about U.S. rent prices falling in August, the long-term outlook still doesn't seem promising. Last month, median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell by $10 a month, the first drop in prices...
HOUSE RENT
appraisalbuzz.com

Housing Affordability Continues Rapid Annual Decline

First American Financial Corporation, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today released the July 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Experts: Buyers Will Return to Power in 2023

A new Zillow survey of 107 housing market experts and economists found one common thread where all respondents agreed: sellers will relinquish the recent control they have had over the market and buyers will take the reins. According to Zillow’s latest Home Price Expectations Survey, the overall takeaway is that buyers will return to power …
ENERGY INDUSTRY

