ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Korn Ferry Tour announces new event for 2023 season, returns to New Jersey for first time in more than 25 years

By Jared Goldstein
Golf Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
wlvr.org

IronPigs one step closer to affording stadium improvements

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The IronPigs minor league baseball team is one small step closer to cementing its cleats into the turf at Coca-Cola Park, as Lehigh County’s Board of Commissioners are prepared to deliver the team $3 million toward needed stadium upgrades. On Wednesday night, commissioners gave the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trent Jones
centraljersey.com

Historic Cranbury Inn to reopen with new owners

The Cranbury Inn, a historic and iconic mainstay of Cranbury’s Main Street is set to reopen mid-October 2022, announced new owner Bill Arnold. “We are proud to assume stewardship of this magnificent mid-1750s jewel of a restaurant,” Arnold said. “It is a privilege to uphold the rich legacy of the historic Cranbury Inn.
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Korn Ferry Tour#The Lsb New York#Pga
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall

For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
hillsborough-nj.org

ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants and provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019, and met the income limits.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy