Pittsburgh, PA

caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
PLUM, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022

Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 9-28-22

PITTSBURGH REGIONAL TRANSIT (PRT) Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County d/b/a/ Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.rideprt.org). Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on October 12, 2022 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Hartwood headaches over wedding woes

PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Transit fare breaks coming for some Allegheny County riders

A bus operated by the agency now called Pittsburgh Regional Transit — until recently the Port Authority of Allegheny County — crosses the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource) A pilot program could be a start toward meeting advocates’ push for free fares...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Native Son Receives Esteemed Award from Dance Magazine

An award celebrating “living legends who’ve made a lasting impact on dance” has gone to Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham. Dance Media Foundation, in conjunction with Dance Magazine, announced five awardees for the 65th annual Dance Magazine Awards: Abraham, Lucinda Childs, Herman Cornejo, Brenda Dixon Gottschild and Dianne McIntyre. Past awards have gone to the likes of Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local veteran asked by committee to testify in Jan. 6 hearing

PITTSBURGH — We first met Walt Lang days after the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The veteran originally from Bethel Park hand-delivered a plaque made out of Potomac marble as a peace offering to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Then, nearly two years later, he says he got a phone call he could have never seen coming. It was from the January 6 Committee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Aliquippa 2024 4-Star LB Cam Lindsey Making Unofficial Visit to Pitt

The Pitt Panthers will be hosting a major target for their primetime game this Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. Aliquippa 2024 4-star star linebacker Cam Lindsey tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt vs. the Yellow Jackets. The talented linebacker from Aliquippa High School...
PITTSBURGH, PA

