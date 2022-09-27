Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Second Avenue Commons in Pittsburgh prepared to offer comprehensive services to city's homeless
PITTSBURGH — Government, business, civic and nonprofit groups were offered an open house tour of Second Avenue Commons on Thursday, fashioned as the most comprehensive place providing services to the homeless. Take a look inside: Watch the report in the video player above. In addition to group sleeping rooms,...
nextpittsburgh.com
CMU wants to rezone a residential part of Squirrel Hill for institutional use
There are 11 homes on Devonshire Road in the part of Squirrel Hill that everyone calls Oakland. It is a gem of a cul-de-sac tucked off of Fifth Avenue between Carnegie Mellon University’s Mudge House and the WQED offices and studios. In 1997, Carnegie Mellon University began purchasing homes...
caltimes.org
Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard
On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
Pittsburgh looks to allocate $400K to award grants directly to community groups
Pittsburgh City Council members are considering a measure that would give them over $400,000 that could be sent directly to athletic associations and community groups in their respective districts. Sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, the legislation would reallocate $410,000 from the Office of Management & Budget and Parks &...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 9-28-22
PITTSBURGH REGIONAL TRANSIT (PRT) Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County d/b/a/ Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.rideprt.org). Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on October 12, 2022 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s...
wtae.com
Hartwood headaches over wedding woes
PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local man out $60,000 after national solar panel company closes
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors last week – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Now hundreds of customers are in the dark. Imagine paying $60,000 for something that does not work. That’s exactly what one local man said...
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Transit fare breaks coming for some Allegheny County riders
A bus operated by the agency now called Pittsburgh Regional Transit — until recently the Port Authority of Allegheny County — crosses the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource) A pilot program could be a start toward meeting advocates’ push for free fares...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Native Son Receives Esteemed Award from Dance Magazine
An award celebrating “living legends who’ve made a lasting impact on dance” has gone to Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham. Dance Media Foundation, in conjunction with Dance Magazine, announced five awardees for the 65th annual Dance Magazine Awards: Abraham, Lucinda Childs, Herman Cornejo, Brenda Dixon Gottschild and Dianne McIntyre. Past awards have gone to the likes of Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How AJ Jefferson Went From Being Homeless To Running An Agency to Help The Homeless
AJ Jefferson’s life has come full circle, from being homeless as a child to the current Executive Director of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund (HCEF). “This role is personal for me. I was in their shoes.”. Created in 1999, HCEF supports the educational needs of the nearly 3,000...
CBS News
Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
Local veteran asked by committee to testify in Jan. 6 hearing
PITTSBURGH — We first met Walt Lang days after the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The veteran originally from Bethel Park hand-delivered a plaque made out of Potomac marble as a peace offering to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Then, nearly two years later, he says he got a phone call he could have never seen coming. It was from the January 6 Committee.
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
wtae.com
'Behind the Stage Door': How a Pittsburgh promoter brought some of rock's biggest names to town
PITTSBURGH — A new "rockumentary" takes viewers on the emotional ride of a legendary concert promoter responsible for bringing some of the biggest names in music to Pittsburgh. Based on his book of the same name, "Behind the Stage Door" details how Rich Engler thrived and survived more than...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa 2024 4-Star LB Cam Lindsey Making Unofficial Visit to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers will be hosting a major target for their primetime game this Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. Aliquippa 2024 4-star star linebacker Cam Lindsey tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt vs. the Yellow Jackets. The talented linebacker from Aliquippa High School...
Comments / 3