Motley Fool

Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is an easy way to generate some passive income. Medical Properties Trust invests in and rents out hospital space, which there's always a need for. Innovative Industrial Properties buys up cannabis grow spaces and then rents them to businesses. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earned Income#Labor Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
CBS LA

Passive income: What is it and how can you get started?

Side hustles are common, but they can be a lot of work. But is it really possible to make a living on passive income?. Charlie Chang and Rachel Richards are both living the dream of quitting their day jobs and living off the money they don't have to work too hard for. But both say it took a lot of work up front to get to this point.
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

4 Steps for Managing Income Withdrawals in Retirement

If you’re like most Americans nearing retirement, you’re worried about whether you have enough savings. In fact, only 22% of those approaching retirement believe they’ve saved enough to retire comfortably. At a time when the stock market is down, inflation is rising and Americans are living longer...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

4 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

Health Savings Accounts are one of the few strategies to forego taxes altogether. Rental properties are a nearly recession-proof way of diversifying your retirement income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
sippycupmom.com

What To Consider When Choosing Trucking Insurance Provider?

Trucks are the most commonly used vehicles for commercial purposes. These are generally used to carry goods from one place to the other. Different types and volumes of goods are transported in routine from the factories to the wholesale and retail outlets. Chances of unexpected damage to the goods and even trucks due to accidents are always there. This in turn results in huge losses on the part of the truck owners or the businesses involved in the process. To get compensation for any such losses and remain assured about safe transportation of goods, trucking insurance is quite important. For this, you need to choose the right insurance provider. Here are a few things to consider in this respect.
INDUSTRY
GOBankingRates

Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

The Benefits of Taxable Retirement Savings

There are essentially three different tax buckets that can be utilized for retirement savings - pre-tax (also known as traditional or tax-deferred), Roth (tax-free), and taxable (brokerage). Most people are well aware of the benefits of saving for retirement in pre-tax retirement accounts, such as a 401(k); they receive a...
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Longevity Risk & Retirement Income Solutions

When you’re younger, you need life insurance in case you die too soon. But when you’re older, the concern flips. You might live longer than expected. It’s called longevity risk, and it’s the biggest financial threat for retirees, according to a recent report from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. The more years you live, the more expenses you’ll pay.
PERSONAL FINANCE
travelawaits.com

A Financial Planner Shares 5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Required Minimum Distributions

Required minimum distributions. These three words can strike consternation, concern, and apprehension in many folks. Minimum distributions, or RMDs for short, apply to retirement savings you hold in a 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or tax-deductible individual retirement account (IRA) including SEP and SIMPLE ones. As the name states, RMDs are not optional. Because you contribute pre-tax dollars to these accounts, or for IRAs, get a tax break for contributions you make, at some point, the chickens come home to roost — the IRS will get its cut.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

Investors use a simple strategy called dollar-cost averaging to make smart decisions. Here’s how you can, too

Investing will always involve some level of risk—it’s up to you to determine how you want to manage it. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Tying up your money in the market can feel like a risky game. That’s why many financial experts recommend implementing investment strategies, such as dollar-cost-averaging, to minimize risk while keeping the potential for gains.
MARKETS
AOL Corp

401(k) mistakes most Boomers are making

Most baby boomers are now either retired or on the cusp of retiring, so their 401(k) strategies in the past and present will have a major impact on their lives — if they haven't already. Members of this generation, now ages 58 to 76, tend to have a more realistic view than younger folks of how much they should have saved for retirement and what they'll need to contribute to get there. Even so, many boomers are still making key mistakes when it comes to their employer-sponsored retirement savings plans.
