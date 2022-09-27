Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days to tighten bridge cables: What to know
Motorists heading through downtown Detroit via Interstate 94 should allow extra time to get to their destination for the next several days. The freeway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Tuesday when the Michigan Department of Transportation finishes up work on the new...
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
Detroit News
Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
thevarsitynews.net
2120 Michigan Ave
Large Sunlit filled loft in Corktown Historical Neighborhood. Open floor plan with two bedroom, two full baths, lots of builtin closets for ample storage. Hardwood floors though out, designer countertops. 10' feet high ceilings with skylights, classic exposed brick walls, and lots of large windows to bring in natural sunlight. Pet friendly, and water is included in the rent. The perfect location, the loft sits above Slow's BBQ, and over looks Michigan Ave. $2100/month.- October Move in Date.
Long Gone: Electric Amusement Park, Detroit, Michigan: 1905-1928
One of Michigan's most unique amusement parks has been completely gone now for almost 100 years. It's the Electric Amusement Park along the Detroit River. It began operation in 1905 and was spread out over the east and west sides of the Belle Isle Bridge. Those who search for info...
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
Thieves Lead Cops Into Detroit on the Slowest High-Speed Chase Ever
This had to be one of the slowest 'High-Speed' chases in history as thieves hauling construction equipment on I-75 led cops into the city of Detroit. If OJ Simpson taught us one thing in 1994, it's that not all police chases happen at a high rate of speed. The incident...
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
