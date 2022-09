The Twins may not have a lot to play for this year, but Bailey Ober showed tonight why he could be a big part of next year’s rotation. He tossed 7.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, a career high. In the 2nd and 5th innings, he struck out the side. He was in control all night, allowing only 2 hits and a walk, and throwing 71% strikes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO