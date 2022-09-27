Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

The Texas Rangers (65-87) and Seattle Mariners (83-69) meet Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET to open a 3-game AL West series at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rangers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Seattle leads 12-4

Texas has lost 3 games in a row and 6 of its last 8. The Rangers offense has produced a mere .610 OPS over that stretch. Earlier in the season series, and across multiple series, Texas lost 9 in a row to the Mariners. However, the club enters Tuesday — after an off day — having won 2 in a row against Seattle (Aug. 13-14).

The Mariners are back at home — after a Monday off day — on the heels of a 3-7 road trip. Seattle is 15-12 at home in the 2nd half. Mariners hurlers have compiled a 2.99 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over those 27 games.

Rangers at Mariners projected starters

RHP Jesus Tinoco vs. LHP Robbie Ray

Tinoco (0-0, 1.72 ERA) owns 0.96 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 through 15 2/3 IP across 13 games.

Expected to be the opener for a Texas bullpen game

Has only pitched in relief in 44 career MLB games

RHP Tyson Miller is expected to get bulk innings behind Tinoco; he has allowed 6 ER in 3 MLB innings this season and owns a Triple-A ERA of 4.52

Ray (12-10, 3.60 ERA) is tabbed for his 31st start of the season. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 10.2 K/9 through 177 2/3 IP.

Has held current Texas batters to a whiff-laden .570 aggregate OPS

Owns a 2.59 ERA over his last 7 starts

Rangers at Mariners odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:53 p.m. ET.

Money line: Rangers +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Mariners -210 (bet $210 to win $100)

Rangers +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Mariners -210 (bet $210 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rangers +1.5 (-135) | Mariners -1.5 (+110)

Rangers +1.5 (-135) | Mariners -1.5 (+110) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Rangers at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 5, Rangers 3

Seattle is the lean but only an actionable play up to -200. PASS.

Texas is at its best against port-siders (.755 OPS), but Robbie Ray is on an exceptional roll and he’s held the Rangers in check in the past.

The Mariners offense has run hot-and-cold recently, but it has reeled in 6 or more runs in 3 of its last 4 games. The off day may help the Seattle bats: the club has had some big-production days after off days in the second half.

BACK SEATTLE -1.5 (+110).

With some fade lean into both bullpens, there is a slight lean on the OVER 7.5 (-105).

