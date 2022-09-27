Read full article on original website
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
Healthline
Why Experts Are Telling Parents to Be Cautious About Giving Melatonin to Children to Help Them Sleep
Experts are recommending that parents seek a doctor’s advice before giving melatonin to young children to help them sleep. They note that melatonin-related calls to poison control centers have increased significantly in the past decade. They say parents should focus on providing a healthy diet for children as well...
KIDS・
Always Waking Up at 3 a.m.? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You
Waking up at 3 a.m. every night? Nighttime awakenings are typically harmless, but sometimes indicate sleep disorders, apnea, circadian rhythm or nightmare disorder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Want to get a good night’s sleep? First of all, stop trying
As a sleep coach, I regularly meet people who have “tried everything” to get more sleep. They have read every article on the subject and devoured every tip on the internet and then adjusted and readjusted their routines based on the advice they have found. Many of them are doing all the right things – spending time winding down before bed, curbing screen time, meditating – but still they struggle. The problem is that when it comes to sleep, unlike almost every other area of life, effort is not rewarded. In fact, it is actively punished. The more you try, the less you are likely to succeed.
msn.com
7 Natural Sleep Aids for Insomnia
It is no secret that sleep is essential to your well-being, but sleep doesn't come easy to everyone. If you struggle with insomnia, even the classic tricks like reading in another room and turning off blue light can prove ineffective -- leaving you staring up at the ceiling for hours, begging for a solution.
8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MedicalXpress
Why can't I sleep? The benefits of good sleep hygiene
Good sleep and circadian health are interdependent and can impact our physical and mental well-being. But, around 62% of adults worldwide say they don't sleep well. And more than 40% say their sleep has gotten worse in the past five years. Environmental factors are one cause behind these sleep and...
L.A. Weekly
Is CBD A Depressant Or A Stimulant?
View the original article about if CBD Is A Depressant Or A Stimulant at CBD Candy. CBD offers many health benefits for the human body. But different people use CBD for different reasons. Some use CBD for its stress-relieving properties whereas some others use them for making them energetic and active. Does CBD help with both conditions?
This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control
Melatonin use has skyrocketed in recent years — and so have accidental overdoses.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
Medical News Today
Does melatonin help with anxiety?
Melatonin can play an important role in treating sleep issues, which can exacerbate anxiety. However, there is limited research to assess melatonin’s effectiveness in treating anxiety. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythms, which cause feelings of wakefulness and sleep. Production of melatonin takes place in the...
What You Can Do To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia If You Have Type 2 Diabetes
New research published in Neurology suggests there is a link between type 2 diabetes and dementia. There are several reasons for this connection, and how diabetes affects the heart is one of them. High blood pressure and heart disease are linked with stroke, and these conditions are associated with dementia. Another explanation is that hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) might damage the hippocampus in the brain, which plays an important role in memory function (via Harvard Medical School).
Botox 'may banish the blues': Wrinkle-busting jabs can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety simply by stopping you frowning, study suggests
Botox fanatics rave about its wrinkle-busting properties. But researchers believe the injections might have another benefit — warding off the blues. And it's not just depression. German scientists think it might also help patients with borderline personality disorder, who often suffer from depression. Botox works by relaxing the muscles...
Why you should NOT give your restless child melatonin: Experts warn pediatric poisonings have risen SIX-FOLD in last decade as it becomes go-to sleep supplement
Parents are being warned against giving children melatonin following a surge in accidental poisonings. Experts said there is no evidence the over-the-counter supplement helps them get to sleep and they have no idea what is actually in many products. The number of children being hospitalized every after ingesting melatonin has...
KIDS・
