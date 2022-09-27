On Monday, October 3, PG&E will conduct important gas safety work in the City of Folsom. During this time, brief, intermittent natural gas releases will take place. Service to customers should not be interrupted, and customers in the area have been notified of the work. The venting will last less than 15 minutes and will take place between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Riley Street and Blue Ravine Road.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO