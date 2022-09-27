Read full article on original website
Related
folsom.ca.us
News/Media Releases
The Indian festival of Diwali or Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is traditionally celebrated with the use of California State Fire Marshal registered Safe and Sane fireworks. The use of approved fireworks in conjunction with this festival may occur on Saturday, October 22 through Monday, October 24, 2022, in the City of Folsom.
folsom.ca.us
Folsom Americana Fest: An Evening Featuring John Carter Cash
The Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation presents an intimate evening with John Carter Cash sharing memories of his parents June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash, touring with his father, and his experience as a producer. The event takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 21 at the Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma Street. Tickets include a custom menu of delicious appetizers and dinner prepared by Chef William Hartzell of Represa Grill, no-host bar, dancing to live country music by the Granite City Ramblers, and a live auction. The event also features a display of Cash family photos and memorabilia—some never shown in public before.
folsom.ca.us
Folsom Fire Department Open House and Pancake Breakfast
Join the Folsom Fire Department for an open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, October 22. Meet on-duty crews, tour the fire station, learn fire safety tips, and see live demonstrations by firefighters. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice, and coffee. The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon at...
folsom.ca.us
Gas Safety Work Advisory
On Monday, October 3, PG&E will conduct important gas safety work in the City of Folsom. During this time, brief, intermittent natural gas releases will take place. Service to customers should not be interrupted, and customers in the area have been notified of the work. The venting will last less than 15 minutes and will take place between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Riley Street and Blue Ravine Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
folsom.ca.us
Water Rehabilitation Project at Baldwin Dam Road to Begin
The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor Caggiano General Engineering will begin a water rehabilitation project on Baldwin Dam Road beginning the week of October 3 and continuing through February 2023. The Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 will rehabilitate and improve the city’s water distribution system reliability by improving water connections from Baldwin Dam Road to nearby cross streets.
Comments / 0