Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing "On The Job" Lessons That They Didn't Learn In School, And They Could Change The Course Of Your Career
"You should always be looking for your next job. That way if you stay at your current job it's because you want to and not because you have to."
invezz.com
Interview: How is blockchain gaming surviving the bear market? Zilliqa Chief of Staff
Zilliqa claims to be the world’s first blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network. It has partnered with eSports 3.0 company XBorg to expand its gaming ecosystem further. One area I have perhaps somewhat neglected in my ongoing analysis of the crypto industry is that of blockchain gaming.
invezz.com
Spain’s largest telecom company Telefónica accepts Bitcoin payments
Generally, crypto adoption around the world rising and companies are gradually enabling crypto payments. The latest company to adopt crypto payment is Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom. Telefónica now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for the purchase of technology products. Spain’s largest telecom company, Telefónica, has joined other...
invezz.com
Nike reports its Q1 results: ‘this is a blue-chip on sale’
Nike Inc reports a hit to profit and gross margins in its fiscal Q1. Hightower's Stephanie Link reacts to the earnings report on CNBC. Nike stock is now down more than 45% versus the start of 2022. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter on...
Comments / 0