invezz.com

Spain’s largest telecom company Telefónica accepts Bitcoin payments

Generally, crypto adoption around the world rising and companies are gradually enabling crypto payments. The latest company to adopt crypto payment is Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom. Telefónica now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for the purchase of technology products. Spain’s largest telecom company, Telefónica, has joined other...
Nike reports its Q1 results: ‘this is a blue-chip on sale’

Nike Inc reports a hit to profit and gross margins in its fiscal Q1. Hightower's Stephanie Link reacts to the earnings report on CNBC. Nike stock is now down more than 45% versus the start of 2022. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter on...
