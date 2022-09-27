Read full article on original website
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.
Two at-large after St. Louis Co. home break-in turns deadly
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal. Authorities have issued a warrant for Ramone Lapid, 45, in the investigation. He remains at large, along with another suspect, but prosecutors have charged Lapid with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KMOV
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
KMOV
Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
Man dies in hit-and-run on I-70 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway State Patrol has identified Jerry M. Lawrence, 52, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened on I-270 at the 218-mile marker.
Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting
ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What's next for Christian Ferguson's mother
CLAYTON, Mo. — For 19 years, Theda Person has been on a quest to see her ex-husband brought to justice for the disappearance and death of their 9-year-old special needs son. She did almost nothing but eat, sleep and breathe her son’s case. In a lot of ways, it became her identity.
Trio, including brother and sister, charged in Baden drive-by murder
A brother and sister are among three people charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened last month in north St. Louis City.
KMOV
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
KMOV
Man found shot in North City Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
KMOV
Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove
School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
Barricaded subject in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON MO. — O’Fallon Police are heading to a barricaded subject in the 1500 block of Washington Crossing. Police asks public to remain out of the area while officers are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as it’s available on Fox2Now.com.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man allegedly shoves officer responding to call about unleashed dog
Arnold Police were called to the 400 block of Nancy Lane because of an unleashed dog and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man on an outstanding warrant. The man previously had been issued a citation for allegedly not having his dog on a leash and allegedly failed to appear in Arnold Municipal Court for the offense, Arnold Police reported.
