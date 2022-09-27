Usually, we're complaining about the things we want more of, like having our very own Buc-ees or a Jack in the Box in Shreveport-Bossier City. But this list is all about the things we have more than enough of! In fact, we'll be more than happy to give you a few of the items on our list, like your very own politician!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO