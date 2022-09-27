Read full article on original website
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. On Wednesday, three Tennessee UH-60 Black Hawks arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., to support Hurricane Ian’s response efforts. Now, the 17 airmen are stationed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Southwest Florida International Airport.
Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
Florida native awaiting news of loved ones in hurricane zone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some in Middle Tennessee are waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones who live in Ground Zero of Hurricane Ian. Ashley Purdy moved to Murfreesboro from Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this month. She said she is waiting to hear from her brother and other family members back in Florida.
Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Classical Education announced its withdrawal of applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties. The withdrawal comes after months of controversy surrounding Governor Bill Lee’s controversial partnership with Hillsdale College. This Michigan college is set to create a network of charter schools through ACE.
Governor, legislative leaders announce plan to add forensic lab positions at TBI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders announced Thursday a step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release, taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts...
Gov. Lee issues order to ease regulations for hurricane recovery resources
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order to suspend transportation regulations for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state. “To ensure support reaches Florida as quickly as possible, I signed an executive order to suspend transportation for Hurricane Ian resources moving through Tennessee,” Lee said in a social media post. “The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover and rebuild.”
Mount Juliet chef finds success despite labor shortage
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The labor shortage continues to hit small shops. However, despite not having enough help, one business in Mt. Juliet is finding success in downsizing. Robin Ruggiero Phillips went after her goal of opening a restaurant. Instead, she decided to sublease the space at Billy Goat...
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge. Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene. The incident happened near 12:45...
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers assist in Hurricane Ian recovery
ORLANDO, FL. (WSMV) - Nearly 30 Tennessee American Red Cross volunteers are stationed in Orlando, Florida, helping Floridians after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state. “This whole state took a hit,” said Sherri McKinney, the national spokesperson for the American Red Cross. McKinney and several hundreds of volunteers made...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the...
Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such...
