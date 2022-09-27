ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumann, AR

Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another woman is indicted for the death of a toddler who was left in a hot car outside a North Memphis daycare earlier this year. Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 64-year-old Dessie X of Millington was indicted on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher was released Thursday, revealing that Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the head and bluntforce trauma. Fletcher’s body was found four days after she was kidnapped on Sept. 2. She was on her morning run when 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson allegedly kidnapped her.
