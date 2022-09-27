MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher was released Thursday, revealing that Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the head and bluntforce trauma. Fletcher’s body was found four days after she was kidnapped on Sept. 2. She was on her morning run when 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson allegedly kidnapped her.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO