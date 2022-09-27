Read full article on original website
Craig Morgan Is Excited to Finally Talk About His Military Career
Craig Morgan served active duty military for nine and a half years. The “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer then spent six years in the reserves. After that, he returned to Nashville, near his home, and began his country music career. In a new memoir, he’s opening up about all of those experiences. The book is titled God, Family, Country: A Memoir. In the fourth chapter titled “War,” he opens up about a lot of the harrowing experiences that he had, including the time that he dislocated his shoulder while jumping from a Blackhawk. He continued the mission for a while until someone could pop it back into place. Despite all of those traumatic moments, he says that he doesn’t feel like he has PTSD.
Wynonna Judd Admits She Feels 'Incredibly Angry' Following the Death of Mother Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd is speaking out for the first time since the death of her mother, and music partner, Naomi Judd in April. During a sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old country music superstar revealed that she still feels anger following the loss of her mother. “Incredibly angry,” she...
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
‘The Real Love Boat’: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch
Read on for everything you need to know about CBS's new reality dating television series, 'The Real Love Boat,' including the cast and the premiere date.
