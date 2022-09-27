Sadly, a teenager in Buffalo has lost his life in a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place on Monday, September 27, 2022, around 10 pm, according to WIVB. The 17-year-old male victim died at the scene. Detectives say the shooting may have been targeted. If you have any information that can help solve the case, please call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255. The investigation is ongoing.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO