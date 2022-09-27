Read full article on original website
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man from Buffalo has been indicted in a double homicide case that happened one month ago in the Town of Tonawanda. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Jamire Woods is charged with two counts of murder, one county of attempted murder, and other charges.
Sadly, a teenager in Buffalo has lost his life in a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place on Monday, September 27, 2022, around 10 pm, according to WIVB. The 17-year-old male victim died at the scene. Detectives say the shooting may have been targeted. If you have any information that can help solve the case, please call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255. The investigation is ongoing.
