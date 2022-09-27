WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man charged in connection with last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy can represent himself at trial, a judge ruled Wednesday. Darrell Brooks, 40, faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but later withdrew the plea. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer...

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO