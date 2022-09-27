Read full article on original website
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Autoweek.com
Gas-Engine Dodge Charger, Challenger May Yet Come after Last Call
If a re-engineered car bearing the Charger and/or Challenger name is coming along with an internal-combustion engine in 2024 or 2025, then Dodge has been less than forthcoming about its “Last Call” campaign. But if an all-new Dodge muscle car will arrive with a Hurricane six-cylinder engine and...
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made
There is some mystery behind the only 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 ever built, but we have both the before and after of this rare car's journey. The post The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
Final Limited-Edition Dodge Delayed Thanks To Supply Chain Problems
The final “Last Call” Dodge Challenger, the one which is supposed to be the crown jewel of the lineup, has been pushed back thanks to supply chain problems. If any car news story typifies 2022, it’s this. With component shortages, namely for computer chips, automotive manufacturing has been trimmed way back since at least early 2021. Because of that, yet another delay just isn’t all that shocking.
Dodge’s Electric Muscle Cars Are Delayed
Dodge is being both brave and stunning, charging headlong into the “electric future” of the auto industry, collecting accolades from automotive journalists and people who hate cars. Actually, it would be more accurate to say Dodge is stumbling into electrification, if a report from Autoline Daily holds any credibility. They claim Dodge is delaying the launch of its all-electric EV muscle cars.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Ford Introduces Its Totally Redesigned Super Duty Lineup For 2023
If it has seemed busy at Ford lately, you're right, it has been very active. A couple of weeks ago, the automaker introduced the seventh-generation Ford Mustang and then it opened -- and likely quickly closed -- the order banks for the incredibly popular compact Maverick pickup. Finally, the automaker introduced its redesigned Super Duty heavy-duty truck lineup.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 3 Things Edmunds Liked About This Popular SUV
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is brand new for this year, including a more comfortable interior, more safety features than ever before, and new trim levels. The post 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 3 Things Edmunds Liked About This Popular SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
