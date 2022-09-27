ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Launches Metaverse Experiences in Roblox

The retail giant announced that it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and caused a surge in e-commerce sales. ‘Walmart Land’ will...
RETAIL
PC Gamer

'Hey everyone,' says Walmart executive to the single person in its new Roblox metaverse nightmare

The retail giant has teamed up with Roblox to create something called Walmart Land, and it looks terrible. Walmart is teaming up with Roblox to create not just one but two "immersive experiences in the metaverse." Walmart Land (opens in new tab) and Walmart's Universe of Play (opens in new tab) each promise "unique interactive content and entertainment," in Walmart's words—pure innovation from start to finish, no doubt—and each paints a picture of a starkly bleak consumerist future where everything has gone wrong.
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

The Lord of the Rings, a Fallout… all the free October games on Amazon Prime

There are several game stores for PC and platforms that in recent times are offering us a series of free titles from time to time. In case you are subscribed to Amazon-Prime, to say that the electronic commerce giant also joined this modality. And it is that sometimes we find really interesting titles and at no cost, like now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#Virtual Goods#Music Festival#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#House Of
techaiapp.com

PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot

PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy