Walmart Launches Metaverse Experiences in Roblox
The retail giant announced that it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and caused a surge in e-commerce sales. ‘Walmart Land’ will...
'Hey everyone,' says Walmart executive to the single person in its new Roblox metaverse nightmare
The retail giant has teamed up with Roblox to create something called Walmart Land, and it looks terrible. Walmart is teaming up with Roblox to create not just one but two "immersive experiences in the metaverse." Walmart Land (opens in new tab) and Walmart's Universe of Play (opens in new tab) each promise "unique interactive content and entertainment," in Walmart's words—pure innovation from start to finish, no doubt—and each paints a picture of a starkly bleak consumerist future where everything has gone wrong.
YouTuber shocked as Pokemon cards from Costco show up with rare errors
Youtuber Nick ‘Pokerev’ hunted for Pokemon cards in his local Costco and got a surprise from the Pokemon Company. Due to a card printing mistake, the card collector ended with far more value than intended. Pokemon cards are one of the most cherished mediums for experiencing the Pokemon...
The Lord of the Rings, a Fallout… all the free October games on Amazon Prime
There are several game stores for PC and platforms that in recent times are offering us a series of free titles from time to time. In case you are subscribed to Amazon-Prime, to say that the electronic commerce giant also joined this modality. And it is that sometimes we find really interesting titles and at no cost, like now.
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
