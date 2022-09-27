The retail giant has teamed up with Roblox to create something called Walmart Land, and it looks terrible. Walmart is teaming up with Roblox to create not just one but two "immersive experiences in the metaverse." Walmart Land (opens in new tab) and Walmart's Universe of Play (opens in new tab) each promise "unique interactive content and entertainment," in Walmart's words—pure innovation from start to finish, no doubt—and each paints a picture of a starkly bleak consumerist future where everything has gone wrong.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO