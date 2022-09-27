Read full article on original website
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
A popular wholesale store with hundreds of locations throughout the country is opening its first Indiana store location this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great place to shop for items at discounted wholesale prices, you may be interested to learn that BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its first location in Indiana on Friday, September 30, 2022.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
Indiana tennis Court for sale; comes with a house
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Imagine teaching tennis in your own backyard. Imagine building your house around a tennis court. The asking price for the 690-square-foot house is $685,000. The residence has one bedroom and one bathroom and an indoor professional tennis court. Photos of the Indiana house and its listing circulated on social media after […]
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Expands To Go Services At 24 Additional Stores
Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to 24 more stores in North Carolina and Kentucky. The grocer is offering shoppers the first pickup for free. Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or...
wrtv.com
Thrift stores and pawn shops feeling the effects of inflation
INDIANAPOLIS — These days a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to due to inflation. Places like thrift stores are often a place people go if they are trying to save some money. But even thrift stores like the Salvation Army have been seeing a decrease...
Inside Indiana Business
DHL opens new service center on Indy’s east side
International shipping company DHL has cut the ribbon on its new DHL Express service center in Indianapolis. The company invested nearly $8 million to relocate to the facility on the city’s east side that is nearly double the size of its previous location. The newly-constructed facility, located at 345...
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
Butcher shops say people are buying more meat in bulk to combat higher costs
New study shows 33% more Americans are buying in bulk due to inflation. Butcher shops are adapting to the change in consumer habits.
WTHR
McDonald's Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore
INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's iconic Happy Meal is no longer just for kids. Starting next week, the fast food chain will offer adult Happy Meals as part of a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a popular streetwear brand. Just like the nostalgic box you remember from childhood, the adult...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Fox 59
Naptown Hot Chicken opening new location in Circle Centre Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all hot chicken and Circle Centre mall lovers! Get ready for the Xperience of a lifetime. Naptown Hot Chicken has opened two locations within one year, with their first location being inside the Indianapolis City Market. Now, Naptown and SHEXperience are partnering with other local businesses...
Indiana state auditor: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana automatic taxpayer refund checks – more than 1.5 million – have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz announced Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
