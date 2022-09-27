Read full article on original website
Union deal would raise Detroit police starting salaries by $10,000 amid 300 vacancies
Union deal would raise Detroit police starting salaries by $10,000 amid 300 vacancies

City officials have reached an agreement with Detroit's police unions that will increase starting salaries by $10,000 to make the department more competitive with other metro Detroit agencies.
Duplexes could make a comeback in neighborhoods with pattern-book homes
Duplexes could make a comeback in neighborhoods with pattern-book homes

A push to make classic home patterns available for budding developers could increase the number of multi-family units constructed across the state, adding new housing and more density as new single-family construction slows.
Macomb County manufacturer Xcentric Mold acquired
Macomb County manufacturer Xcentric Mold acquired

Clinton Township-based Xcentric Mold and Engineering Inc. has been acquired by Seattle-based on-demand manufacturer Quickparts.com Inc.
Detroit Economic Club will host Dixon, Whitmer at candidate event
Detroit Economic Club will host Dixon, Whitmer at candidate event

The Detroit Economic Club will host a pre-election event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon.
Whitefish leather and energy drinks? Great Lakes groups pitch using whole fish, guts & all
Whitefish leather and energy drinks? Great Lakes groups pitch using whole fish, guts & all

A consortium that includes the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Sea Grant and nearly a dozen others recently launched a program called "100% Whitefish."
