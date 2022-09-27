If you live in a Los Angeles neighborhood that gets a lot of traffic you can once again apply for a speed hump to be installed. The program was paused two years ago after the city decided to focus more on the pandemic. However, the program is now back and will start accepting applications next week on Oct. 6. Authorities will consider the speed limit, a street's incline as well as the width and drainage when deciding on where humps should go.More than 800-speed humps were installed across the city between 2017 and 2020. Click here to apply now.

