Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.
10 places I love to go in Los Angeles as a local, from scenic hikes to outdoor movies and relaxed beaches
Plan your trip to LA with a local's favorite things to do — shopping on Melrose, hiking in Malibu, and movies at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles
The last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles is for sale, and it comes with a building! For most of us, a 30 million dollar price tag for a building with a work of art by famed British artist Banksy is a bit out of reach, but you can still see it for zero dollars! Find out all the details below.
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 26 - 29
Take a dip in the Beach House pool. Catch a classic from Agnès Varda. Get scared at Beyond Fest. Celebrate “Shaqtoberfest.”
How to get speed humps in your neighborhood
If you live in a Los Angeles neighborhood that gets a lot of traffic you can once again apply for a speed hump to be installed. The program was paused two years ago after the city decided to focus more on the pandemic. However, the program is now back and will start accepting applications next week on Oct. 6. Authorities will consider the speed limit, a street's incline as well as the width and drainage when deciding on where humps should go.More than 800-speed humps were installed across the city between 2017 and 2020. Click here to apply now.
VIP Records owner launches ‘Where’s the Whistler’ campaign to give the legendary sign a home
VIP Records launched the careers of Snoop, Warren G and Nate Dogg, but the shop has moved, and its iconic sign has been in storage for years. What's the plan to get it back in public? Kelvin Anderson explains. The post VIP Records owner launches ‘Where’s the Whistler’ campaign to give the legendary sign a home appeared first on Long Beach Post.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
NBC Los Angeles
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US
While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday. After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S. Los Angeles County.
discovering-la.com
Bestia and Bavel Owners Hits a Homerun with Saffy’s
Owners Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis struck gold again, this time with Saffy’s in East Hollywood on Fountain. Growing up in Israel, Ori Menashe had penchant for Middle Eastern cuisine and opened Bavel. Saffy’s is named after their daughter Saffron. Menashe and Gergis wanted to create an all-day casual...
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
beverlypress.com
Four arrested after home burglary in Beverly Hills
Four men from the Inland Empire were arrested on Sept. 25 after allegedly breaking into a home in Beverly Hills. At approximately 8:30 p.m., police received a call about an attempted residential burglary in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. Officers arrived minutes later and immediately located and arrested one suspect. Authorities set up a perimeter and searched the area for approximately seven-and-a-half hours until finding the additional three men hiding in the rear yards of nearby residences.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
