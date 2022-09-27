West Ranch improves to (7-0) despite scare from Hart in 20-14 victory Friday night. Entering Friday night’s Foothill League showdown, West Ranch had everything going its way. After multiple blowout victories to begin their season, the team perhaps reached its high point last week with a 43-6 win over defending champion Saugus. With a matchup against Hart who entered the evening on a two-game losing streak and (1-4) record, few observers would have expected this game to come down to the final play. But that’s precisely how it went.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO