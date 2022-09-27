ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans

A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Remembers Las Vegas Shooting Tragedy Five Years Later

Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Included among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 2017 were at least 12 current or former residents of Santa Clarita. At least 11 Santa Clarita victims were wounded either directly by gunfire or by flying shrapnel, and one man, John Phippen, was killed.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber Of Commerce Opens Nominations For ‘Salute To Patriots’ Event In November

The SCV Chamber encourages residents to submit “Salute to Patriots” nominations to honor those that have served the country and the Santa Clarita Business community. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber Of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its annual “Salute To Patriots” event in an effort to recognize Veterans who have served the United States and made an impact on the SCV business community, according to a statement from Peter Warda, a member of the SCV Chamber.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!

After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

COC EMT Program Celebrates 50 Years Of Service

College of the Canyons celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program Thursday, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Glowing Eyes And A Dark Figure’ — Woman Shares Tense Moments In Mountain Lion Attack On 7-Year-Old

A Santa Clarita woman is sharing her experience of the tense moments when a mountain lion attacked a 7-year-old child at Pico Canyon Park Monday evening. Lindsey Pond and her husband were casually exercising on the stairs at Pico Canyon Park Monday, when they encountered a mountain lion, one of California’s predators that will make them think twice about being at the park when it is dark.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022

Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes special guest Amy Valdivia is a Certified Mortgage Advisor with American Financial Network. As a specialist in divorce among other areas, Amy can help to asses in mortgages and when to buy and sell homes during that process.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs

A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Arrested After Puncturing Holes In Semi-Truck With Forklift

An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly punctured several holes into an unwanted semi-truck parked on his property last month with the use of a forklift. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to the 30500 block of The Old Road in Castaic regarding a call for service after a suspect allegedly damaged a truck with a forklift, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

West Ranch Remains Perfect Narrowly Avoiding Upset At Hands Of Hart

West Ranch improves to (7-0) despite scare from Hart in 20-14 victory Friday night. Entering Friday night’s Foothill League showdown, West Ranch had everything going its way. After multiple blowout victories to begin their season, the team perhaps reached its high point last week with a 43-6 win over defending champion Saugus. With a matchup against Hart who entered the evening on a two-game losing streak and (1-4) record, few observers would have expected this game to come down to the final play. But that’s precisely how it went.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Vikings Run On The Grizzlies To Get The Win

The Valencia Vikings hold off the Golden Valley Grizzlies in a 42-14 victory. The Vikings started off strong, scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter from running back Daniel Hernandez who got a 3-yard carry into the end zone, making the score 7-0. Valencia wide receiver Ralph Testa would score...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

