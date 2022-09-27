ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

Ready to tailgate? Brach’s debuts hot dog- and hamburger-flavored candy corn

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

WTWO/WAWV

IDOH COVID-19 dashboard will now update weekly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated on a weekly basis rather than daily. IDOH announced the change on Thursday, saying in a release that the weekly updates reflect a national shift from daily case counts to weekly metrics. The COVID-19 dashboard updates will also continue to […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Trailblazing woman Linda Vermillion inducted into IDOC HOF

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime correctional officer who helped break down barriers when it came to women working in the state prison has been inducted into the Indiana Department of Corrections’ Hall of Fame. Now retired, Linda Vermillion began working as a correctional officer in October 1978 at the Indiana State Farm at Putnamville. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

SMWC wins on Homecoming

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-22 victory over Midway University (KY). Brennon Landry had two rushing touchdowns and threw two scores to Jaheem Joseph. Up next the Pomeroys enjoy their bye week and return to action on October […]
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

