ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart to provide employees with fertility, surrogacy coverage

By Gary Gilbert, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkEFf_0iCTX3Op00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart has announced that it will provide employees with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.

The retail giant named Kindbody, a family-building benefits provider for employers, as the fertility provider for its new Center of Excellence (COE) for family-building benefits. Employees will have access to Kindbody’s network of facilities across the U.S., including a new state-of-the-art clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Rogers, Arkansas, that will provide comprehensive virtual, at-home, and in-clinic care.

Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees

The facility is expected to open later this year, according to the release from the company.

“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, senior vice president, Walmart Global Total Rewards. “Through Kindbody, Walmart associates in every corner of the country will have access to a variety of services to aid in their family-planning journey.”

Walmart employees and their dependents who are enrolled in a self-insured Walmart medical plan will be able to receive fertility care from Kindbody’s team, including board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and senior embryologists, at one of Kindbody’s Signature Clinics nationwide.

Services include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Kindbody will also be available to help eligible associates access Walmart’s surrogacy and adoption benefits. These benefits include financial support of up to $20,000, lifetime max, for eligible surrogacy and adoption expenses.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaEbF_0iCTX3Op00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMBzW_0iCTX3Op00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IttX_0iCTX3Op00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VN0o_0iCTX3Op00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syapf_0iCTX3Op00

Walmart benefits will continue to include enhanced maternity and parental leave for qualified full-time hourly and salaried associates that allows birth moms to receive up to 16 weeks of paid time off, according to the press release.

Rules sought for ‘gooning’ – taking troubled kids to care

“We’re incredibly honored to become a Walmart Center of Excellence and provide high-quality care to Walmart associates, furthering our mission to make fertility and family-building care affordable and accessible for all,” said Gina Bartasi, founder and chairwoman of Kindbody. “Our partnership with Walmart signals that fertility benefits have joined medical, dental, and vision as standard workplace benefits for leading employers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Business
City
Rogers, AR
Bentonville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
Rogers, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Health
Awesome 92.3

Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#Surrogacy#Paid Time Off#Abortion#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM.  Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO
Hyperallergic

Camille Walala’s “Ice and a Slice” Takes Over XNA Airport

Visitors to XNA Airport in Bentonville, Arkansas, will have an unforgettable first impression of the region from the sky and on the ground with the newly-revealed “Ice and a Slice” installation by Camille Walala, covering the exterior of side-by-side service buildings. Produced by OZ Art NWA and curated...
BENTONVILLE, AR
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy