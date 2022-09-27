Read full article on original website
KTVZ
OSP: SW Oregon drug raids turn up 2 tons of illegal marijuana, cash, guns; one arrest made
A pair of drug raids in the Jackson County town of Prospect late last week turned up more than two tons of illegally grown marijuana, $17,000 in cash and more than a dozen guns and led to one arrest, Oregon State Police said Monday.
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
clayconews.com
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow, Jackson Co., Sept. 27
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at the warehouse property were one firearm and approximately 1,800 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana packaged for transport/sale on the black market. One individual, Yasmany Mesa, age 30, was detained, identified, interviewed, and subsequently lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of; 166.270 Possession of Firearm by Felon (Fel, C); 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana – Person >= 21 – Over 8 Lbs. Usable (Fel, C); 475C.345 Delivery of Marijuana – Over 8 Lbs. Usable in Public Place or Household (Fel, C); and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana – Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Red Blanket address were approximately 2,360 pounds of illegal marijuana, 416 illegal marijuana plants, approximately $17,000.00 US Currency, twelve firearms, and an assortment of trailers and vehicles associated with the illegal marijuana criminal enterprise. Two individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. All illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) and the OSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available for release.
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
KDRV
UPDATE: Animal neglect case grows with dead animals, marijuana in Selma
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people wanted for animal neglect accusations in Josephine County could face more criminal charges today. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says it's looking for a couple whose residence left 16 animals unattended where JCSO staff found them. JCSO says when its officers, Animal Control...
Journalist arrested while reporting homeless camp sweep sues Medford police for violating civil rights
An Oregon Public Broadcasting editor is suing the city of Medford, Jackson County and several members of the Medford Police Department, claiming they violated her First and Fourth Amendment rights by arresting her for reporting on a sweep of a homeless camp in Medford on Sept. 22, 2020.
nbc16.com
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
KDRV
Animal abuse suspects on the run, Josephine County Sheriff's Office investigating more evidence
SELMA, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the owners of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, who have been accused of animal abuse. On Monday, JCSO searched the owners’ residence in Selma and found more visible evidence of animal abuse. JCSO searched the property – located...
KTVL
Police report in Klamath incident to remain confidential
Klamath County, OR — News10 is continuing to learn more about an incident reported to have involved sexual assault last month between Klamath-area high schoolers at an out-of-state baseball tournament. The Klamath County School District says the baseball team in question, the Klamath Falls Falcons, is not affiliated with...
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
actionnewsnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Mill Fire rescue caught on body camera
WEED, Calif. - Caught on camera, bodycam footage from a Lake Shastina police sergeant shows a heroic rescue during the deadly Mill Fire which raced through the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina earlier this month. The Mill Fire broke out on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Siskiyou County. Flames...
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff's Office warns that armed-and-dangerous suspect might look different
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is warning people today an abduction suspect who's on the loose could be a risk to them. It says 19-year-old Eric Koon could have changed his appearance. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) also says people who help him could be at risk.
KTVL
Vehicles burn in Medford scrap yard, neighbor says sixth fire in three years
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. According to Medford Fire, four to six recreational vehicles parked in the yard were...
mybasin.com
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading
Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/29 – Structure Fire in Illinois Valley, Jacksonville and Applegate Area Phone Service Under State Investigation
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 9/28/2022 12:42:09; Structure Fire; 91xx HOLLAND LOOP RD, Cave Junction; ROBINSON CORNER RD / CAVES HWY. Illinois Valley Fire District, Rural Metro Fire,...
krcrtv.com
Accountability demanded after Yreka High football player killed in crash
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Dana Cowan-Deuel is demanding some kind of accountability after her son died two weeks ago in a vehicle crash in Siskiyou County. Fifteen-year-old Yreka High School Football Player Nathaniel Cowan was in a vehicle with another teenager on Sept. 16 when they crashed without seatbelts on. Cowan was leaving an away football game at the time and would be killed in the crash, the other teenager was sent to the hospital.
