POTUS

Roberta Kaplan
Donald Trump
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court

Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent's ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer

Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'

President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
Government shutdown averted as Biden signs funding bill

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a stopgap bill to fund the government through December 16, averting a shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline when funding was set to expire. President Joe Biden signed the bill Friday afternoon. The Senate passed the measure on a...
US imposing 'swift and severe costs' on Russia following Putin's Ukraine annexation

The US is imposing what it describes as "swift and severe costs" on Russia, including sanctions on a figure the Biden administration says is key to Russia's economy, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine following what the West casts as "sham referenda." Putin signed documents...
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities

Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN. "[O]verflights can be an effective means of...
Ron DeSantis pivots from political battles in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had just delivered sobering details of Hurricane Ian's destruction Friday evening at his third news conference of the day, this time in flood-ravaged St. Augustine. As he walked away from a stand of microphones, an onlooker shouted, "2028! 2028, Ron!" "2024!" another supporter called out to...
