Read full article on original website
Related
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
fox9.com
Minneapolis PD Operation Endeavor: FOX 9 obtains plan's documents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new public safety operation just launched in Minneapolis a few days ago but already there are lots of questions, including where will officers be and when. FOX 9's Karen Scullin obtained documents detailing "Operation Endeavor" and had some questions for Dr. Cedric Alexander, the man...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief
Brian O'Hara has been selected to serve as the new police chief in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey made the appointment official on Thursday in collaboration with Commissioner of Community Safety Cedric Alexander. O'Hara was one of three finalists for the job and currently works as a deputy mayor of police...
KARE
Mother, daughter bring new affordable housing to north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Mother and daughter Jeniffer and Joanne Kuria are the proud owners of Amani Construction & Development. Amani means "peace" in Swahili. They chose the word as a nod to Kenya, where they emigrated from about 20 years ago. "My mom and I have a really wonderful relationship,"...
Twin Cities condo workers authorize strike as they seek union recognition
Desk attendants and caretakers at condo buildings across the Twin Cities could go on strike next month in an effort to force their employer, FirstService Residential, to negotiate with them. Workers on Tuesday announced they voted to authorize a multi-day strike in October because FirstService has ignored their requests to discuss a “fair process” for […] The post Twin Cities condo workers authorize strike as they seek union recognition appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
Minneapolis health inspection reports
To look up health inspection reports for Minneapolis food businesses, click here.
Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member
For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery
Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Hennepin County eviction backlog estimated at 4 months
Kristi Belcamino at the Pioneer Press says, “More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event. Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened. The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.”
fox9.com
Minneapolis tree commission to recommend city helps homeowners replace ash trees
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When you view Minneapolis from the air, a green canopy of hundreds of thousands of trees, it’s hard to imagine there are gaps. But there are. And the Emerald Ash Borer is soon to be creating even more holes. "Most of the urban forest is...
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus
MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
ccxmedia.org
Indoor Gun Range Proposed for Brooklyn Park Site
Cincinnati-based Range USA, described as “America’s fastest-growing indoor gun range,” plans to build a commercial indoor recreation facility and retail store in Brooklyn Park. The facility would be located at the southeast corner of Highways 610 and 169. The site is currently vacant. On Monday, the Brooklyn...
fox9.com
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
Comments / 7