ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Comments / 7

Related
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis PD Operation Endeavor: FOX 9 obtains plan's documents

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new public safety operation just launched in Minneapolis a few days ago but already there are lots of questions, including where will officers be and when. FOX 9's Karen Scullin obtained documents detailing "Operation Endeavor" and had some questions for Dr. Cedric Alexander, the man...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Hennepin County, MN
Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Twin Cities condo workers authorize strike as they seek union recognition

Desk attendants and caretakers at condo buildings across the Twin Cities could go on strike next month in an effort to force their employer, FirstService Residential, to negotiate with them. Workers on Tuesday announced they voted to authorize a multi-day strike in October because FirstService has ignored their requests to discuss a “fair process” for […] The post Twin Cities condo workers authorize strike as they seek union recognition appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Minnesota Legislature#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hotel#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Mpr News
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member

For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ccxmedia.org

Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery

Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MinnPost

Hennepin County eviction backlog estimated at 4 months

Kristi Belcamino at the Pioneer Press says, “More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event. Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened. The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.”
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus

MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Indoor Gun Range Proposed for Brooklyn Park Site

Cincinnati-based Range USA, described as “America’s fastest-growing indoor gun range,” plans to build a commercial indoor recreation facility and retail store in Brooklyn Park. The facility would be located at the southeast corner of Highways 610 and 169. The site is currently vacant. On Monday, the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy