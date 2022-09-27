ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

By Zack Linly
 2 days ago

Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks at a campaign event on September 9, 2022, in Gwinnett, Georgia.  | Source: Megan Varner / Getty


S ince the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock
, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”

So, perhaps Walker would like to explain why a listed member of his campaign and her husband have been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Mayo-Millage White-Kanda terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol, during which numerous Capitol police officers were brutally attacked by lawless MAGA minions whose crimes the GOP has been decidedly soft on.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Walker’s campaign recently listed Mandy Robinson-Hand, a GOP chairwoman who was arrested along with her husband, Charles Hand III, about 14 months after the World War White People rebellion aimed at overturning the legal election that ousted the former commander-in-white-male-grief Donald Trump. The Hands are scheduled for a status conference in federal court in Washington next month.

Not only does Walker’s campaign list the MAGA Natasha who, along with her MAGA Boris, was arrested for allegedly being involved in the Caucasi-D-Day Coup, but it also lists another Trump-worshiping stooge who might face charges for conspiring to overturn a demonstrably legal election.

From AJC:

The webpage that listed the grassroots county captains was deactivated late Monday and routed to a campaign fundraising site.

Among the other “captains” on the list is Kay Godwin, a Pierce County activist who was among the fake GOP electors who were part of a plot to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. She and others on the phony slate could face criminal charges linked to an ongoing Fulton County investigation.

Walker, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, has promoted phony conspiracy theories about election fraud in the months after the former president was defeated and called on Trump to “get to the bottom of who stole this election” as the rioters rushed the Capitol.

And just in case you’re thinking: “Well, we don’t know if the Hands are guilty right? How can you call Walker a hypocrite when we don’t even know if he really has coup-conspiring MAGA thugs on the payroll? Well, it turns out there’s photos and video footage, fam.

More from AJC:

There is little doubt that the Hands were inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot. They were arrested after the FBI received tips about their attendance that were backed up by surveillance footage, documentary film clips and location data from their mobile phones.

The Hands face four misdemeanor charges, none involving accusations of violence or property damage. An appeal in their names on a Christian fundraising site described the couple as “targets of the left.”

“They did, and still do, believe that the 2020 presidential election was tampered with and the results are fraudulent,” read the fundraising pitch, which was apparently written by Hand’s father.

Court filings indicate the couple are engaged in discussions with the Justice Department on a possible plea deal, but the documents include few details.

To make matters worse, MAGA Mandy reportedly spent four months in prison on a five-year sentence for opioid drug charges from 2009 in Taylor County, according to court records.

No wonder Walker has been dodging debates against his opponent. Imagine him calling Warnock a cop-hater and crime-lover on the debate stage, and Warnock hits back by pointing out that Walker’s campaign squad could inspire a new reboot of The Wire that takes place in Georgia. (Please don’t get any ideas, Hollywood.)

Herschel Walker Wants To Save White Children From Raphael Warnock’s ‘Wokeness’

Herschel Walker Wanted A ‘Cheat Sheet’ Of Debate Questions Against Warnock


The post Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector appeared first on NewsOne .

