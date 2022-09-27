Varying details of Hilaree ski-mountaineering accident emerging

News broke Monday that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging.

According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter, Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Trek, Nelson's ski blade "skidded off" a few meters below the peak, resulting in a potentially big fall that they estimate could have been up to 3,000 feet.

Another account comes from eyewitness reports suggesting a significant avalanche took place on the mountain around the same time may have been a factor in Nelson's fall, with her partner, Jim Morrison who was able to escape the debris.

A helicopter conducted a search for Nelson throughout the day Tuesday on the south slope of the mountain with no rescue, but continued search plans will begin again Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more accounts become known and are published.

The North Face athlete and the mother of two has been called the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation.

