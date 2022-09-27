ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBC Sports

How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo

The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
thenexthoops.com

What to watch in quarterfinal matchups of Sydney World Cup

The FIBA World Cup in Sydney proved to offer surprises and plenty of outstanding performances in the group stage. Next comes the knockout round, which tips off on Wednesday night on the East Coast. United States vs Serbia (10 p.m. ET Wednesday) As expected, the U.S. rolled through the group...
102.5 The Bone

Kim Mulkey refuses to make any comment about Brittney Griner, who won 2012 national title for her at Baylor

It has been 221 days since Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia and in that time Kim Mulkey, the coach she won a national title for at Baylor, has not said anything about it. That continued on Monday when she formally declined any comment, dismissing a question about Griner when talking to reporters at her first preseason practice of the year.
France 24

USA power into women's basketball World Cup semi-finals

The victory made it a 10th consecutive World Cup that the Americans have gone undefeated before the last four, as they target a 11th title and fourth in a row. The US were 50-33 ahead at half-time and kept firm control to set up a last four clash against either world number four Canada or 17th-ranked Puerto Rico, who play later.
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: 3×3, family rivalries and the Ivy League with Jenn Hatfield

The newest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast takes you all over the women’s basketball world, from retired players to the present day and from 3×3 to 5×5! Host Natalie Heavren interviews The Next‘s managing editor, Washington Mystics beat reporter and Ivy League beat reporter Jenn Hatfield about her recent stories, including:
