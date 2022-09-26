Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Derek Skadsem
Derek Blayne Skadsem, age 60 of Wisconsin Rapids, and formerly of Spring Grove, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2022, of a cardiac arrest. Derek was born on September 24, 1961, in Caledonia, Minn., to Terry and Gloria (Eddy) Skadsem. He was baptized at Faith Lutheran in Black Hammer,...
