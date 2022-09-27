Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen’s Net Worth in 2022
Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Springsteen is a popular musician who has released iconic songs such as Born to Run, Thunder Road, The River, and many more. To his name, Springteen has 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and one Tony Award. With 135 million album copies sold, Springsteen is among the best-selling musical artists of all-time. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said His Many Girlfriends Inspired a Nasty Song He Wrote
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was inspired by women he did not like much. The song was the B-side to "Paint It Black.”
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Relocating Back to the UK as They Anticipate the Nearly Record-Breaking Sale of Hancock Park ‘Trophy Home’
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne stand to make a pretty penny on the sale of their LA mansion.
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her hit "Strong Enough." The pair smiled, waved, hugged and blew kisses as the star-studded audience applauded...
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones Weren’t Trying to Sound Like The Beatles on Their Lennon-McCartney Song
Even though one of The Rolling Stones' songs was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger wasn't trying to sound like The Beatles when he recorded it.
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Album Sounds Like Spinal Tap
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums sounded like Spinal Tap. One of the singles from the album became a hit.
Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Soul Album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ Rendition of a Frank Wilson Classic
Bruce Springsteen has revealed his 21st album, Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records), along with the first single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally written and performed by Frank Wilson in 1965 with an accompanying video directed by Thom Zimny. Out Nov. 11, Only The Strong...
Keith Richards Gave George Harrison a Glowing Compliment Right After Insulting His Guitar Playing
George Harrison and Keith Richards said he had a bond with George Harrison. Despite this, he insulted Harrison's guitar skills.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
It Costs About $4 Million to Use 1 Rolling Stones Song That Wasn’t a Big Hit
One of The Rolling Stones' songs became prominent in the 2010s, partially due to its appearance in 'American Horror Story.'
Stevie Nicks Wrote About a ‘Famous Friend’ and a ‘Great Temptation’ on Tour With Tom Petty and Bob Dylan
Stevie Nicks wrote her song "Two Kinds of Love" while on tour with Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Some have wondered if the song references them.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
