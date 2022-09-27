Read full article on original website
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
‘Really lucky’: Middle schooler stops breathing at football game, revived by spectators
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The community is still in shock after a middle school football game took a turn for the worst. The Central Valley School District says a middle schooler is now recovering. He was knocked unconscious during the seventh-grade Horizon versus Greenacres game on Tuesday. People called 911, saying he wasn’t breathing.
Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Department of Veterans Affairs to open new clinic in rural north Idaho in October
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will hold an open house for its new contract clinic in Bonner County near Sandpoint. The open house will take place Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. The contractor, STGi International will offer a full-time Physician, an Advanced Registered...
Spokane County Sheriff pushes back deadline to clear Camp Hope, appears on Fox and Friends
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has pushed back his Oct. 14 deadline to clear Camp Hope at the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. Sheriff Knezovich said his new deadline is Nov. 10, which was confirmed by Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Corporal Mark Gregory on Wednesday.
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
This Deer Park farm has everything you need to get into the fall spirit
DEER PARK, Wash. — If you haven’t picked out the perfect pumpkin yet, local farms across the Inland Northwest are open for fall harvesting. Veley Farm in Deer Park is a small family farm that has u-pick pumpkins, ornamental corn and other fall activities going on through October until everything is gone. The farm, located at 19922 N Felspar Rd, mainly...
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
Overturned semi blocking westbound I-90 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked between the Mullan Road and Sherman Avenue exits near Coeur d’Alene. The Idaho Transportation Department says a semi-trailer is overturned in the area. The Idaho State Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Sebaaly resigns from North Idaho College
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College wrestling coach and former interim president Mike Sebaaly has resigned, chief communications officer Laura Rumpler confirmed Wednesday. Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave Sept. 1 for an undetermined period of time. NIC declined to comment on the reason for the leave, as it was a personnel matter.
Prep roundup: Cameron Roberts scores late to lift University girls soccer; Mt. Spokane volleyball outlasts Post Falls
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 1, North Central 0: Cameron Roberts scored in the 74th minute and the visiting Titans (8-2, 3-1) edged the Wolfpack (2-4, 0-4) in a league game. Aubree Carpenter made four saves for the clean sheet. Mead...
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
