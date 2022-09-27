Lansing School District says new student ID program increases safety

LANSING — The Lansing School District this year has fully implemented a new student identification card system that will allow the district to track who enters a building, who is absent and other data that officials say will improve safety.

The Lansing School District introduced the Comprehensive Attendance, Administration and Security System, or CAASS, at the district’s three high schools early last winter and then rolled the system out in the rest of the district’s schools in the last weeks of the school year.

"I am thrilled to have a robust and thoughtful ID system. We must always make sure that we are focusing on the safety and security of students and staff," said Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner.

CAASS is intended to allow the district to track student attendance and other information. It is also currently being used by high school students to get their lunches and for entry into school events, according to Lansing School District Chief Operating Officer Kristina Tokar.

Officials soon will also use the card system to track who rides school buses.

The district did not release the cost of implementing the system.

A key function of the ID cards is helping school officials assure that only enrolled students enter buildings. It also features a visitor pass system that provides all visitors with a printed pass that must be scanned as they enter and leave the building.

“We know the students are supposed to be there,” Tokar said.

If a person who is not enrolled tries to enter a building without an ID or pass, door monitors and public safety officers will ask them to leave, she said. Officials hope the system will deter people without reason to be in a building from trying to enter.

"This system allows us to increase safety and security by knowing who is in our buildings, while also allowing for other positive externalities, like scanning on and off of buses, into the lunch room, and checking books out of libraries. I am thankful to the families and staff who are supporting this program," Shuldiner said.

At Wexford Montessori Academy Friday morning, students lined up, eagerly digging through their backpacks and jacket pockets for their ID cards, and flashing cards hanging from lanyards around their necks for Principal Liz Bishop and Secretary Erin Sinicropi to scan.

For students who had forgotten or lost their cards, Sinicropi looked up their names on a computer and matched their faces with photographs in the system. Students who lose their cards get one free replacement, after that it costs $1 per card.

At the elementary level, the ID card system helps students begin to gain their own independence and learn responsibility by making sure they bring their cards to school each day, Tokar said.

The system sings “Happy Birthday” to students on their birthdays. Officials can enter "exciting information" into the system as well to remind them to congratulate students for things like a touchdown scored at the last football game, a strong performance in a concert or competition and even for improving their test scores, Tokar said.

“That’s a way for the adults to interact with students and build relationships which is key to having a safe and secure environment and building trust with our students and families,” Tokar said.

Tokar acknowledged the increase in data security threats but said multiple layers of protection are in place to combat those threats.

Some Lansing area districts, like Grand Ledge Public Schools, assign students identification cards that can be used to get their lunches or to rent out a book from the school library. Similar student identification cards are used at St. Johns Public Schools to charge student lunch accounts, check out books and to release printing jobs at the middle and high school.

Educators have found additional ways to use the system at the Lansing School District high schools, where the system was in place last year.

While also tracking attendance, students scan their cards at lunchtime and for after-school events, like football games. Eastern High School Principal Marcelle Carruthers said students would need to swipe their cards to get into the Eastern homecoming dance Friday night.

An increased sense of safety has been the biggest benefit provided by the identification card system at Eastern, Carruthers said.

“Our students actually feel more safe and secure,” Carruthers said. “They know students who are in the building are not possible trespassers. They scan in every morning.”

Jeremiah Campbell, a senior at Lansing Everett High School, agreed.

"I feel like it helps. If you don't have your ID they try to identify you in a different way. That's always good," he said.

But he had some concerns. Campbell fears the cards can be used by someone other than the person it belongs to. And he encountered a line once as students one-by-one swiped their cards as they rushed to get to their classes on time.

It's the responsibility of the school officials swiping students into the building in the mornings to match the student with the photo of the student assigned to the identification card, Tokar said.

"It's very good because it allows access (into the schools) to only people that are actually supposed to be inside of the building," Christina Torres Valencia, a mother of an Everett High School sophomore and a school district lunch monitor, told the State Journal through an interpreter.

Contact Mark Johnson at majohnson2@lsj.com.