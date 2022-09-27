Read full article on original website
Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe
This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
4 Simple, Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes You Should Try This Fall For Weight Loss
With fall officially in full swing, you may be craving some warm, hearty meals like stews and roasts. As the weather gets colder, there’s nothing quite like preparing a simple but filling dinner that can warm you up—and takes minimal effort to whip up. That’s where slow-cookers come in! What’s better than throwing all your ingredients into one pot and letting it cook while you relax? Luckily, there are tons of slow-cooker recipes out there that are simple as ever to make and won’t pack in the calories. That means you can enjoy a whole range of soups, stews, curries, and more without having to worry about gaining weight this fall.
5 Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Make The Best Homemade Soup
“Low and slow” is the way to go, according to experts.
What is the healthiest bread?
Does bread feel like an unhealthy nutritional splurge? Rest assured, it can be part of balanced eating, dietitians said. They explain how to optimize your bread-eating habits for your health goals.
Woman shares handy hack for drying clothes quickly without using a pricey tumble dryer & people hail her a genius
MANY people are turning to creative solutions with the cost of living rising - especially when it comes to daily chores like laundry. TikTok user Ann Russell, who often shares life advice on her page, uploaded a video sharing a cheaper way to dry clothes than using a tumble dryer or the radiators.
Crispy Vegan Bacon Strips
Prepare the tofu. Crumbled tofu sandwiched into the vegan bacon adds color variation so it looks more like bacon. To keep the bacon crisp, it’s important to drain the tofu well by lining plates with paper towels and then pressing the tofu between two plates for about 15 minutes first. Then, using your fingers, very finely crumble the tofu before adding it into the rice paper.
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To
Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
CHEESY WILD RICE CASSEROLE
Cheesy Wild Rice Casserole is a fantastic weeknight dinner recipe made with chicken, apples, bacon & wild rice. This chicken and wild rice casserole is made easy with simple ingredients & perfect for Fall. This delicious and simple baked chicken and rice casserole is loaded with flavors and textures that...
A 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement
Tracye McQuirter, MPH, is trying to change the hearts, minds and diets of Black women around the globe. The author and nutritionist is on a mission to inspire 10 million Black women to go vegan. She believes living a plant-based life unlocks not only healthy habits but it can totally...
Woman shares a way to fold fitted sheets, leaving the internet baffled
If there's one thing that almost everyone in a houshold has dealt with it's trying to fold a fitted sheet. Amazingly, this woman folds one as if it were a regular bed sheet. How does she do this?
Taste Food: Lean into fall with braised lamb meatballs
It’s officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy, and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting — just like that sweater you’re about to put on. Meatballs are also universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with “meat” being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller...
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
People Are Sharing Their "I'm Never Cooking For This Person Again" Story, And The Ingratitude Is Enraging
"He ate one spoonful, then threw it in the trash in front of everyone."
5 heart-healthy dessert recipes
Eating a heart-healthy diet does not mean a person needs to cut out all sweets and desserts. Substituting ingredients such as butter for heart-healthy alternatives can allow people to include baked goods and treats in their diet. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United...
Best smoothie recipes for seniors
When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
