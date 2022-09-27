ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe

This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
RECIPES
shefinds

4 Simple, Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes You Should Try This Fall For Weight Loss

With fall officially in full swing, you may be craving some warm, hearty meals like stews and roasts. As the weather gets colder, there’s nothing quite like preparing a simple but filling dinner that can warm you up—and takes minimal effort to whip up. That’s where slow-cookers come in! What’s better than throwing all your ingredients into one pot and letting it cook while you relax? Luckily, there are tons of slow-cooker recipes out there that are simple as ever to make and won’t pack in the calories. That means you can enjoy a whole range of soups, stews, curries, and more without having to worry about gaining weight this fall.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Casserole#Eggplant#Brown Rice#Carbs#Food Drink
CNN

What is the healthiest bread?

Does bread feel like an unhealthy nutritional splurge? Rest assured, it can be part of balanced eating, dietitians said. They explain how to optimize your bread-eating habits for your health goals.
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

Crispy Vegan Bacon Strips

Prepare the tofu. Crumbled tofu sandwiched into the vegan bacon adds color variation so it looks more like bacon. To keep the bacon crisp, it’s important to drain the tofu well by lining plates with paper towels and then pressing the tofu between two plates for about 15 minutes first. Then, using your fingers, very finely crumble the tofu before adding it into the rice paper.
RECIPES
msn.com

Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors

For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BHG

I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To

Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHEESY WILD RICE CASSEROLE

Cheesy Wild Rice Casserole is a fantastic weeknight dinner recipe made with chicken, apples, bacon & wild rice. This chicken and wild rice casserole is made easy with simple ingredients & perfect for Fall. This delicious and simple baked chicken and rice casserole is loaded with flavors and textures that...
RECIPES
NECN

A 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement

Tracye McQuirter, MPH, is trying to change the hearts, minds and diets of Black women around the globe. The author and nutritionist is on a mission to inspire 10 million Black women to go vegan. She believes living a plant-based life unlocks not only healthy habits but it can totally...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily Reflector

Taste Food: Lean into fall with braised lamb meatballs

It’s officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy, and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting — just like that sweater you’re about to put on. Meatballs are also universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with “meat” being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller...
RECIPES
msn.com

Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
RECIPES
Medical News Today

5 heart-healthy dessert recipes

Eating a heart-healthy diet does not mean a person needs to cut out all sweets and desserts. Substituting ingredients such as butter for heart-healthy alternatives can allow people to include baked goods and treats in their diet. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United...
RECIPES
msn.com

Best smoothie recipes for seniors

When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy