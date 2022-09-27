WATER REUSE CONFERENCE: Dr. David Sedlak lays out five challenges for expanding water reuse and desalination in California

Sites Reservoir moves one step closer to water right permit. “The Sites Reservoir project has recently taken another crucial step forward, with the Sites Project Authority receiving a response from the State Water Resources Control Board regarding their water right application. Sites Project Authority officials submitted a water right application in May, which is a requirement for the project to advance. According to Authority officials, the water right permit process is complex, sometimes iterative and requires careful analysis and deliberate consideration. Authority officials recently reported that they had received a response letter from the state board indicating they had accepted the application and determined that the Authority needed to supply additional information as part of the permitting process. … ” Read more from the Appeal Democrat here: Sites Reservoir moves one step closer to water right permit.

