Espanola, NM

KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas water crisis averted with new treatment system

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas’s water supply has been improving following months of a water crisis. The city began facing the crisis in August when officials announced that there were 40 days of clean drinking water left. After the largest fire in the state’s history, intense monsoon rains caused debris and […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
SANTA FE, NM
bernco.gov

County Commissioners Unanimously Approve New Contract for County Manager

Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved a three-year contract extension for County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. Morgas Baca has been the Bernalillo County Manager since 2015 and the current contract extension has an expiration date of Oct. 3, 2025. In her seven years as the chief...
BERNALILLO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Blotter: Woman Honks Horn, Gets Threatened With a Bat

The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque father charged in 5-month-old daughter’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque father in the death of his infant daughter. On February 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed. She died about a month later. According to the Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 21- Sept. 27

Theodore Baird, 39, of Los Alamos was arrested September 22 and charged with aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment. Albert Vincent Molina, 53, of Los Alamos was arrested September 23 and charged with battery on a household member. David Mesibov, 57, of White Rock was arrested September...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Lift off for Balloon Fiesta, strike a historic pose at for Native fashion, party for Pride in Las Cruces, relive your Route 66 kicks, and raise a glass for craft beer. 1 Lift off for Balloon Fiesta. Rainbow-colored hot-air balloons take to the skies over the Duke City beginning this...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Free Oct. Events at Española Library

The Española Library will present multiple free events for people of all ages throughout the month of Oct. There will be both in-person and at-home activities available for children, as well as multiple movie showings for anyone who wishes to attend. Every Tue. will offer craft activities for children....
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Northern Reopens American-Indian Student Center

After several years of closure spurred by statewide budget cuts, the American Indian Student Center at Northern New Mexico College commemorated its re-opening with a Sept. 22 celebration that drew attendees from across the state. “The American Indian Student Center serves the place for students to really know we put...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Poppy Is Lifting Spirits At The Post And All Over Los Alamos

Precious Poppy, a 2-pound, 2-month-old Shih Tzu and Chihuahua mix with light blue eyes is lifting spirits this afternoon in the newsroom at the Los Alamos Daily Post and all over the community. Poppy is a member of the Sandra Martinez family. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker is facing federal charges for what investigators believe was a week-long robbery spree. Ricky Martinez was arrested for the deadly shooting of Cypress Garcia in Española last month. Investigators say he shot Garcia, pistol-whipped another Blake’s employee, then tried to make off with […]
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life

CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
CORRALES, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Regents Plan to Hire New Northern New Mexico College President This Fall

The Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents is hoping to hire a new president at the college by the end of October, Board President Michael Martin said during a Sept.22 meeting at the college’s Española campus. Members of the college’s presidential search committee now have eight semi-finalists,...
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Superintendent Mum on H.S. Principal's Paid Leave

Española Valley High School Principal Jeffrey Sagor remains on paid administrative leave as the school year progresses, and a recent funding allocation to extend the pay of an interim principal for the school suggests it could stay that way for the time being. In a phone call Tuesday, Superintendent...
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Assistant Fire Chief Lands Acting Role in 'The Curse'

Española Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham will have a role as a Fire Chief on the upcoming comedy television series “The Curse.” Filmed in Española, the show is set to star Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. According to Wickersham, he was joined by several...
ESPANOLA, NM

