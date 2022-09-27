Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
City of Las Vegas water crisis averted with new treatment system
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas’s water supply has been improving following months of a water crisis. The city began facing the crisis in August when officials announced that there were 40 days of clean drinking water left. After the largest fire in the state’s history, intense monsoon rains caused debris and […]
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
bernco.gov
County Commissioners Unanimously Approve New Contract for County Manager
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved a three-year contract extension for County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. Morgas Baca has been the Bernalillo County Manager since 2015 and the current contract extension has an expiration date of Oct. 3, 2025. In her seven years as the chief...
Rio Grande Sun
Blotter: Woman Honks Horn, Gets Threatened With a Bat
The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
Developers in Santa Fe trying to pack higher-density housing onto plots
Santa Fe continues to be a hotspot for new housing, with developers now jockeying to fit more people onto parcels of land.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
Albuquerque father charged in 5-month-old daughter’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque father in the death of his infant daughter. On February 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed. She died about a month later. According to the Albuquerque […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 21- Sept. 27
Theodore Baird, 39, of Los Alamos was arrested September 22 and charged with aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment. Albert Vincent Molina, 53, of Los Alamos was arrested September 23 and charged with battery on a household member. David Mesibov, 57, of White Rock was arrested September...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Lift off for Balloon Fiesta, strike a historic pose at for Native fashion, party for Pride in Las Cruces, relive your Route 66 kicks, and raise a glass for craft beer. 1 Lift off for Balloon Fiesta. Rainbow-colored hot-air balloons take to the skies over the Duke City beginning this...
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
Rio Grande Sun
Free Oct. Events at Española Library
The Española Library will present multiple free events for people of all ages throughout the month of Oct. There will be both in-person and at-home activities available for children, as well as multiple movie showings for anyone who wishes to attend. Every Tue. will offer craft activities for children....
KOAT 7
'It's been a long haul': Las Vegas residents still struggling after wildfires
LAS VEGAS — It's been almost six months since the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon started, yet some residents in Las Vegas are still struggling. Especially when it comes to business owners. "It's been a long haul. This community has been through so much, and I want people to understand that...
Rio Grande Sun
Northern Reopens American-Indian Student Center
After several years of closure spurred by statewide budget cuts, the American Indian Student Center at Northern New Mexico College commemorated its re-opening with a Sept. 22 celebration that drew attendees from across the state. “The American Indian Student Center serves the place for students to really know we put...
ladailypost.com
Poppy Is Lifting Spirits At The Post And All Over Los Alamos
Precious Poppy, a 2-pound, 2-month-old Shih Tzu and Chihuahua mix with light blue eyes is lifting spirits this afternoon in the newsroom at the Los Alamos Daily Post and all over the community. Poppy is a member of the Sandra Martinez family. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker is facing federal charges for what investigators believe was a week-long robbery spree. Ricky Martinez was arrested for the deadly shooting of Cypress Garcia in Española last month. Investigators say he shot Garcia, pistol-whipped another Blake’s employee, then tried to make off with […]
rrobserver.com
Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life
CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
Rio Grande Sun
Regents Plan to Hire New Northern New Mexico College President This Fall
The Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents is hoping to hire a new president at the college by the end of October, Board President Michael Martin said during a Sept.22 meeting at the college’s Española campus. Members of the college’s presidential search committee now have eight semi-finalists,...
Rio Grande Sun
Superintendent Mum on H.S. Principal's Paid Leave
Española Valley High School Principal Jeffrey Sagor remains on paid administrative leave as the school year progresses, and a recent funding allocation to extend the pay of an interim principal for the school suggests it could stay that way for the time being. In a phone call Tuesday, Superintendent...
Rio Grande Sun
Assistant Fire Chief Lands Acting Role in 'The Curse'
Española Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham will have a role as a Fire Chief on the upcoming comedy television series “The Curse.” Filmed in Española, the show is set to star Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. According to Wickersham, he was joined by several...
